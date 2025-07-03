SignaleKategorien
Supachai Poltam

Rainy Strategies

Supachai Poltam
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
28 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 250%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
4 026
Gewinntrades:
2 085 (51.78%)
Verlusttrades:
1 941 (48.21%)
Bester Trade:
6 350.05 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 525.02 USD
Bruttoprofit:
139 487.56 USD (77 996 763 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-93 872.99 USD (85 964 504 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
22 (2 276.94 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6 350.05 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
99.43%
Max deposit load:
9.52%
Letzter Trade:
9 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
241
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.94
Long-Positionen:
2 174 (54.00%)
Short-Positionen:
1 852 (46.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.49
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
11.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
66.90 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-48.36 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
33 (-1 613.20 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3 794.74 USD (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
61.13%
Jahresprognose:
741.65%
Algo-Trading:
94%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
6 208.35 USD
Maximaler:
7 680.55 USD (39.44%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
30.58% (7 657.94 USD)
Kapital:
11.81% (2 988.29 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 2500
XAUUSD 941
GER40 91
US30 82
NAS100 80
GBPAUD 72
US500 61
EURAUD 57
AUDCAD 48
SpotCrude 31
AUDUSD 29
XAGUSD 10
AUDCHF 6
AUDJPY 5
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURCHF 3
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -3.2K
XAUUSD 41K
GER40 -346
US30 1.1K
NAS100 1.8K
GBPAUD 869
US500 1.2K
EURAUD 1.2K
AUDCAD 716
SpotCrude 247
AUDUSD -483
XAGUSD 373
AUDCHF 204
AUDJPY 78
EURUSD 232
GBPUSD -24
CHFJPY 460
EURCHF 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -8.4M
XAUUSD 400K
GER40 1K
US30 4.7K
NAS100 44K
GBPAUD 2.9K
US500 1.7K
EURAUD 3.4K
AUDCAD 4.4K
SpotCrude -1.5K
AUDUSD -652
XAGUSD 5.9K
AUDCHF 1.4K
AUDJPY 2.3K
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD 321
CHFJPY 5K
EURCHF 40
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +6 350.05 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 525 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +2 276.94 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 613.20 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.07 × 313
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:

Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).

Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 and Spot Crude (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).

Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.

Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).

BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).

Opening Range Breakout - Applied to GER40, US30, NAS100 and US500

All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 23:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 17:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 22:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 06:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 05:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 17:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 15:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 06:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 00:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 04:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 16:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 20:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Rainy Strategies
30 USD pro Monat
250%
0
0
USD
59K
USD
28
94%
4 026
51%
99%
1.48
11.33
USD
31%
1:500
Kopieren

