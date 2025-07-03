- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|2500
|XAUUSD
|941
|GER40
|91
|US30
|82
|NAS100
|80
|GBPAUD
|72
|US500
|61
|EURAUD
|57
|AUDCAD
|48
|SpotCrude
|31
|AUDUSD
|29
|XAGUSD
|10
|AUDCHF
|6
|AUDJPY
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPUSD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-3.2K
|XAUUSD
|41K
|GER40
|-346
|US30
|1.1K
|NAS100
|1.8K
|GBPAUD
|869
|US500
|1.2K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|AUDCAD
|716
|SpotCrude
|247
|AUDUSD
|-483
|XAGUSD
|373
|AUDCHF
|204
|AUDJPY
|78
|EURUSD
|232
|GBPUSD
|-24
|CHFJPY
|460
|EURCHF
|1
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-8.4M
|XAUUSD
|400K
|GER40
|1K
|US30
|4.7K
|NAS100
|44K
|GBPAUD
|2.9K
|US500
|1.7K
|EURAUD
|3.4K
|AUDCAD
|4.4K
|SpotCrude
|-1.5K
|AUDUSD
|-652
|XAGUSD
|5.9K
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|AUDJPY
|2.3K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|321
|CHFJPY
|5K
|EURCHF
|40
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.19 × 190
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.23 × 114
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.31 × 345
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.42 × 249
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.07 × 313
Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:
Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).
Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 and Spot Crude (Automated).
Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).
Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).
Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.
Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).
BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).
Opening Range Breakout - Applied to GER40, US30, NAS100 and US500
All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.
USD
USD
USD