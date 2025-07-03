SinaisSeções
Supachai Poltam

Rainy Strategies

Supachai Poltam
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
28 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 243%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
3 965
Negociações com lucro:
2 037 (51.37%)
Negociações com perda:
1 928 (48.63%)
Melhor negociação:
6 350.05 USD
Pior negociação:
-1 525.02 USD
Lucro bruto:
137 693.46 USD (77 366 480 pips)
Perda bruta:
-93 357.78 USD (85 737 194 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
22 (2 276.94 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
6 350.05 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
99.43%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.52%
Último negócio:
11 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
222
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
5.77
Negociações longas:
2 135 (53.85%)
Negociações curtas:
1 830 (46.15%)
Fator de lucro:
1.47
Valor esperado:
11.18 USD
Lucro médio:
67.60 USD
Perda média:
-48.42 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
33 (-1 613.20 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3 794.74 USD (14)
Crescimento mensal:
58.78%
Previsão anual:
713.23%
Algotrading:
94%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
6 208.35 USD
Máximo:
7 680.55 USD (39.44%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
30.58% (7 657.94 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
11.81% (2 988.29 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 2472
XAUUSD 912
GER40 90
US30 82
NAS100 80
GBPAUD 72
US500 61
EURAUD 57
AUDCAD 48
SpotCrude 31
AUDUSD 29
XAGUSD 7
AUDCHF 6
AUDJPY 5
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURCHF 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD -3.8K
XAUUSD 41K
GER40 -470
US30 1.1K
NAS100 1.8K
GBPAUD 869
US500 1.2K
EURAUD 1.2K
AUDCAD 716
SpotCrude 247
AUDUSD -483
XAGUSD 141
AUDCHF 204
AUDJPY 78
EURUSD 232
GBPUSD -24
CHFJPY 460
EURCHF 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD -8.8M
XAUUSD 385K
GER40 581
US30 4.7K
NAS100 44K
GBPAUD 2.9K
US500 1.7K
EURAUD 3.4K
AUDCAD 4.4K
SpotCrude -1.5K
AUDUSD -652
XAGUSD 1.2K
AUDCHF 1.4K
AUDJPY 2.3K
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD 321
CHFJPY 5K
EURCHF 40
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +6 350.05 USD
Pior negociação: -1 525 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 14
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +2 276.94 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 613.20 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.07 × 313
70 mais ...
Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:

Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).

Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 and Spot Crude (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).

Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.

Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).

BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).

Opening Range Breakout - Applied to GER40, US30, NAS100 and US500

All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.


Sem comentários
2025.12.22 23:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 17:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 22:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 06:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 05:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 17:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 15:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 06:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 00:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 04:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 16:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 20:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
