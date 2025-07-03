시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Rainy Strategies
Supachai Poltam

Rainy Strategies

Supachai Poltam
0 리뷰
안정성
29
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 287%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
4 192
이익 거래:
2 202 (52.52%)
손실 거래:
1 990 (47.47%)
최고의 거래:
6 350.05 USD
최악의 거래:
-1 525.02 USD
총 수익:
149 487.49 USD (79 867 843 pips)
총 손실:
-98 601.96 USD (86 761 570 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
22 (2 276.94 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
6 350.05 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
99.43%
최대 입금량:
9.52%
최근 거래:
55 분 전
주별 거래 수:
83
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
6.63
롱(주식매수):
2 256 (53.82%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 936 (46.18%)
수익 요인:
1.52
기대수익:
12.14 USD
평균 이익:
67.89 USD
평균 손실:
-49.55 USD
연속 최대 손실:
33 (-1 613.20 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3 794.74 USD (14)
월별 성장률:
84.47%
연간 예측:
1 024.90%
Algo 트레이딩:
92%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
6 208.35 USD
최대한의:
7 680.55 USD (39.44%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
30.58% (7 657.94 USD)
자본금별:
11.81% (2 988.29 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 2557
XAUUSD 1019
GER40 94
NAS100 88
US30 86
GBPAUD 72
US500 63
EURAUD 57
AUDCAD 48
SpotCrude 33
AUDUSD 32
XAGUSD 14
AUDCHF 6
EURUSD 5
AUDJPY 5
GBPUSD 5
CHFJPY 3
EURCHF 3
Sugar 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD -2.4K
XAUUSD 43K
GER40 -149
NAS100 1.1K
US30 3.4K
GBPAUD 869
US500 892
EURAUD 1.2K
AUDCAD 716
SpotCrude -285
AUDUSD 389
XAGUSD 589
AUDCHF 204
EURUSD 298
AUDJPY 78
GBPUSD 102
CHFJPY 460
EURCHF 1
Sugar 4
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD -7.4M
XAUUSD 407K
GER40 2.1K
NAS100 40K
US30 13K
GBPAUD 2.9K
US500 1.4K
EURAUD 3.4K
AUDCAD 4.4K
SpotCrude -3K
AUDUSD 157
XAGUSD 10K
AUDCHF 1.4K
EURUSD 2K
AUDJPY 2.3K
GBPUSD 983
CHFJPY 5K
EURCHF 40
Sugar 73
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +6 350.05 USD
최악의 거래: -1 525 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 14
연속 최대 이익: +2 276.94 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 613.20 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.07 × 313
70 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:

Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).

Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 and Spot Crude (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).

Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.

Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).

BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).

Opening Range Breakout - Applied to GER40, US30, NAS100 and US500

All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.22 23:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 17:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 22:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 06:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 05:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 17:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 15:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 06:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 00:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 04:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 16:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 20:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Rainy Strategies
월별 30 USD
287%
0
0
USD
55K
USD
29
92%
4 192
52%
99%
1.51
12.14
USD
31%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.