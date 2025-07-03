SignauxSections
Supachai Poltam

Rainy Strategies

Supachai Poltam
0 avis
Fiabilité
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 14%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 893
Bénéfice trades:
915 (48.33%)
Perte trades:
978 (51.66%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 517.86 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 525.02 USD
Bénéfice brut:
40 408.70 USD (37 307 391 pips)
Perte brute:
-36 796.35 USD (49 395 708 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (2 276.94 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 908.46 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
98.43%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.52%
Dernier trade:
42 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
165
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.47
Longs trades:
1 055 (55.73%)
Courts trades:
838 (44.27%)
Facteur de profit:
1.10
Rendement attendu:
1.91 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
44.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-37.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
33 (-1 613.20 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 481.49 USD (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
55.17%
Prévision annuelle:
669.36%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
6 208.35 USD
Maximal:
7 680.55 USD (39.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
30.58% (7 657.94 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.81% (2 988.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1284
XAUUSD 464
GBPAUD 38
EURAUD 35
AUDCAD 27
AUDUSD 18
SpotCrude 11
US30 7
NAS100 2
EURUSD 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDJPY 2
GBPUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -3.2K
XAUUSD 9.7K
GBPAUD 102
EURAUD 658
AUDCAD 67
AUDUSD -921
SpotCrude -2.3K
US30 -917
NAS100 39
EURUSD 211
AUDCHF 85
AUDJPY -41
GBPUSD 80
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -12M
XAUUSD 111K
GBPAUD 703
EURAUD 2K
AUDCAD 1.6K
AUDUSD -1.6K
SpotCrude -11K
US30 -6.4K
NAS100 4.5K
EURUSD 1.7K
AUDCHF 562
AUDJPY -123
GBPUSD 1K
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 517.86 USD
Pire transaction: -1 525 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 276.94 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 613.20 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 322
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
69 plus...
Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:

Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).

Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).

Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.

Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).

BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).

All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 00:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 04:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 16:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 20:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 01:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 22:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 21:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 09:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 17:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.18 23:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.18 00:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 20:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 17:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 16:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 15:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 14:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Rainy Strategies
30 USD par mois
14%
0
0
USD
27K
USD
15
95%
1 893
48%
98%
1.09
1.91
USD
31%
1:500
