|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1284
|XAUUSD
|464
|GBPAUD
|38
|EURAUD
|35
|AUDCAD
|27
|AUDUSD
|18
|SpotCrude
|11
|US30
|7
|NAS100
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-3.2K
|XAUUSD
|9.7K
|GBPAUD
|102
|EURAUD
|658
|AUDCAD
|67
|AUDUSD
|-921
|SpotCrude
|-2.3K
|US30
|-917
|NAS100
|39
|EURUSD
|211
|AUDCHF
|85
|AUDJPY
|-41
|GBPUSD
|80
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-12M
|XAUUSD
|111K
|GBPAUD
|703
|EURAUD
|2K
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|-1.6K
|SpotCrude
|-11K
|US30
|-6.4K
|NAS100
|4.5K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|AUDCHF
|562
|AUDJPY
|-123
|GBPUSD
|1K
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
|
20M 40M 60M 80M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.19 × 190
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.23 × 114
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.31 × 345
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.42 × 249
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 322
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:
Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).
Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 (Automated).
Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).
Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).
Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.
Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).
BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).
All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.
