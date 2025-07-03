信号部分
Supachai Poltam

Rainy Strategies

Supachai Poltam
可靠性
28
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 242%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
3 942
盈利交易:
2 028 (51.44%)
亏损交易:
1 914 (48.55%)
最好交易:
6 350.05 USD
最差交易:
-1 525.02 USD
毛利:
136 226.52 USD (77 228 381 pips)
毛利亏损:
-92 011.80 USD (85 148 019 pips)
最大连续赢利:
22 (2 276.94 USD)
最大连续盈利:
6 350.05 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
99.43%
最大入金加载:
9.52%
最近交易:
5 几分钟前
每周交易:
217
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
5.76
长期交易:
2 128 (53.98%)
短期交易:
1 814 (46.02%)
利润因子:
1.48
预期回报:
11.22 USD
平均利润:
67.17 USD
平均损失:
-48.07 USD
最大连续失误:
33 (-1 613.20 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3 794.74 USD (14)
每月增长:
71.86%
年度预测:
871.92%
算法交易:
95%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6 208.35 USD
最大值:
7 680.55 USD (39.44%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
30.58% (7 657.94 USD)
净值:
11.81% (2 988.29 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 2458
XAUUSD 905
GER40 90
US30 82
NAS100 80
GBPAUD 72
US500 61
EURAUD 57
AUDCAD 48
SpotCrude 31
AUDUSD 29
AUDCHF 6
AUDJPY 5
XAGUSD 5
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURCHF 3
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD -3.3K
XAUUSD 40K
GER40 -470
US30 1.1K
NAS100 1.8K
GBPAUD 869
US500 1.2K
EURAUD 1.2K
AUDCAD 716
SpotCrude 247
AUDUSD -483
AUDCHF 204
AUDJPY 78
XAGUSD 121
EURUSD 232
GBPUSD -24
CHFJPY 460
EURCHF 1
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD -8.4M
XAUUSD 381K
GER40 581
US30 4.7K
NAS100 44K
GBPAUD 2.9K
US500 1.7K
EURAUD 3.4K
AUDCAD 4.4K
SpotCrude -1.5K
AUDUSD -652
AUDCHF 1.4K
AUDJPY 2.3K
XAGUSD 827
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD 321
CHFJPY 5K
EURCHF 40
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +6 350.05 USD
最差交易: -1 525 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 14
最大连续盈利: +2 276.94 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 613.20 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.07 × 313
Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:

Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).

Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 and Spot Crude (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).

Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.

Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).

BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).

Opening Range Breakout - Applied to GER40, US30, NAS100 and US500

All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.


2025.12.22 23:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 17:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 22:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 06:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 05:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 17:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 15:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 06:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 00:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 04:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 16:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 20:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
