SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Rainy Strategies
Supachai Poltam

Rainy Strategies

Supachai Poltam
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 248%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 871
Profit Trades:
1 988 (51.35%)
Loss Trades:
1 883 (48.64%)
Best trade:
6 350.05 USD
Worst trade:
-1 525.02 USD
Gross Profit:
135 209.02 USD (76 646 466 pips)
Gross Loss:
-89 876.29 USD (83 813 886 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (2 276.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 350.05 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
99.43%
Max deposit load:
9.52%
Latest trade:
58 minutes ago
Trades per week:
241
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.90
Long Trades:
2 093 (54.07%)
Short Trades:
1 778 (45.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
11.71 USD
Average Profit:
68.01 USD
Average Loss:
-47.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-1 613.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 794.74 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
70.18%
Annual Forecast:
851.52%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 208.35 USD
Maximal:
7 680.55 USD (39.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.58% (7 657.94 USD)
By Equity:
11.81% (2 988.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 2408
XAUUSD 891
GER40 90
US30 82
NAS100 80
GBPAUD 71
US500 61
EURAUD 57
AUDCAD 48
SpotCrude 31
AUDUSD 28
AUDCHF 6
AUDJPY 5
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURCHF 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -2.4K
XAUUSD 41K
GER40 -470
US30 1.1K
NAS100 1.8K
GBPAUD 843
US500 1.2K
EURAUD 1.2K
AUDCAD 716
SpotCrude 247
AUDUSD -482
AUDCHF 204
AUDJPY 78
EURUSD 232
GBPUSD -24
CHFJPY 460
EURCHF 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -7.6M
XAUUSD 379K
GER40 581
US30 4.7K
NAS100 44K
GBPAUD 2.8K
US500 1.7K
EURAUD 3.4K
AUDCAD 4.4K
SpotCrude -1.5K
AUDUSD -658
AUDCHF 1.4K
AUDJPY 2.3K
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD 321
CHFJPY 5K
EURCHF 40
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 350.05 USD
Worst trade: -1 525 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 276.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 613.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.07 × 313
70 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:

Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).

Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 and Spot Crude (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).

Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.

Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).

BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).

Opening Range Breakout - Applied to GER40, US30, NAS100 and US500

All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.


No reviews
2025.12.22 23:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 17:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 22:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 06:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 05:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 17:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 15:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 06:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 00:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 04:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 16:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 20:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Rainy Strategies
30 USD per month
248%
0
0
USD
58K
USD
27
95%
3 871
51%
99%
1.50
11.71
USD
31%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.