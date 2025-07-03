SeñalesSecciones
Supachai Poltam

Rainy Strategies

Supachai Poltam
Fiabilidad
28 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 243%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
3 965
Transacciones Rentables:
2 037 (51.37%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 928 (48.63%)
Mejor transacción:
6 350.05 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 525.02 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
137 693.46 USD (77 366 480 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-93 357.78 USD (85 737 194 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
22 (2 276.94 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
6 350.05 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
99.43%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.52%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
221
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
5.77
Transacciones Largas:
2 135 (53.85%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 830 (46.15%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.47
Beneficio Esperado:
11.18 USD
Beneficio medio:
67.60 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-48.42 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
33 (-1 613.20 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3 794.74 USD (14)
Crecimiento al mes:
59.30%
Pronóstico anual:
719.45%
Trading algorítmico:
94%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
6 208.35 USD
Máxima:
7 680.55 USD (39.44%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
30.58% (7 657.94 USD)
De fondos:
11.81% (2 988.29 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 2472
XAUUSD 912
GER40 90
US30 82
NAS100 80
GBPAUD 72
US500 61
EURAUD 57
AUDCAD 48
SpotCrude 31
AUDUSD 29
XAGUSD 7
AUDCHF 6
AUDJPY 5
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURCHF 3
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD -3.8K
XAUUSD 41K
GER40 -470
US30 1.1K
NAS100 1.8K
GBPAUD 869
US500 1.2K
EURAUD 1.2K
AUDCAD 716
SpotCrude 247
AUDUSD -483
XAGUSD 141
AUDCHF 204
AUDJPY 78
EURUSD 232
GBPUSD -24
CHFJPY 460
EURCHF 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD -8.8M
XAUUSD 385K
GER40 581
US30 4.7K
NAS100 44K
GBPAUD 2.9K
US500 1.7K
EURAUD 3.4K
AUDCAD 4.4K
SpotCrude -1.5K
AUDUSD -652
XAGUSD 1.2K
AUDCHF 1.4K
AUDJPY 2.3K
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD 321
CHFJPY 5K
EURCHF 40
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +6 350.05 USD
Peor transacción: -1 525 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 14
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2 276.94 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 613.20 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.07 × 313
Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:

Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).

Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 and Spot Crude (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).

Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.

Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).

BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).

Opening Range Breakout - Applied to GER40, US30, NAS100 and US500

All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.


2025.12.22 23:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 17:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 22:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 06:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 05:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 17:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 15:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 06:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 00:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 04:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 16:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 20:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
