Supachai Poltam

Rainy Strategies

Supachai Poltam
レビュー0件
信頼性
28週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 242%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
3 967
利益トレード:
2 037 (51.34%)
損失トレード:
1 930 (48.65%)
ベストトレード:
6 350.05 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1 525.02 USD
総利益:
137 693.46 USD (77 366 480 pips)
総損失:
-93 467.38 USD (85 804 239 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
22 (2 276.94 USD)
最大連続利益:
6 350.05 USD (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.05
取引アクティビティ:
99.43%
最大入金額:
9.52%
最近のトレード:
21 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
223
平均保有時間:
8 時間
リカバリーファクター:
5.76
長いトレード:
2 136 (53.84%)
短いトレード:
1 831 (46.16%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.47
期待されたペイオフ:
11.15 USD
平均利益:
67.60 USD
平均損失:
-48.43 USD
最大連続の負け:
33 (-1 613.20 USD)
最大連続損失:
-3 794.74 USD (14)
月間成長:
57.32%
年間予想:
695.45%
アルゴリズム取引:
94%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
6 208.35 USD
最大の:
7 680.55 USD (39.44%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
30.58% (7 657.94 USD)
エクイティによる:
11.81% (2 988.29 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 2474
XAUUSD 912
GER40 90
US30 82
NAS100 80
GBPAUD 72
US500 61
EURAUD 57
AUDCAD 48
SpotCrude 31
AUDUSD 29
XAGUSD 7
AUDCHF 6
AUDJPY 5
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURCHF 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD -3.9K
XAUUSD 41K
GER40 -470
US30 1.1K
NAS100 1.8K
GBPAUD 869
US500 1.2K
EURAUD 1.2K
AUDCAD 716
SpotCrude 247
AUDUSD -483
XAGUSD 141
AUDCHF 204
AUDJPY 78
EURUSD 232
GBPUSD -24
CHFJPY 460
EURCHF 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD -8.9M
XAUUSD 385K
GER40 581
US30 4.7K
NAS100 44K
GBPAUD 2.9K
US500 1.7K
EURAUD 3.4K
AUDCAD 4.4K
SpotCrude -1.5K
AUDUSD -652
XAGUSD 1.2K
AUDCHF 1.4K
AUDJPY 2.3K
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD 321
CHFJPY 5K
EURCHF 40
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +6 350.05 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 525 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 14
最大連続利益: +2 276.94 USD
最大連続損失: -1 613.20 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 114
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.07 × 313
70 より多く...
Here is the complete list of trading systems used on this account:

Night Scalping – Applied to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, GBP/AUD and AUD/CAD (Automated).

Daily Breakout – Applied to Gold, US30 and Spot Crude (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Gold (Automated).

Hourly Breakout – Applied to Bitcoin (Automated).

Zen_Breakout – Applied to Gold. This is the only system traded manually on this account and is likely the most profitable. It focuses on breakout setups during the Tokyo session with a fixed RRR (Risk-Reward Ratio) take profit.

Hourly Trend-Following – Applied to both Gold and Bitcoin (Automated).

BB_Reversal - Applied to multiple pairs with specific reversal techniques (Automated).

Opening Range Breakout - Applied to GER40, US30, NAS100 and US500

All strategies are configured with low risk, except for Zen_Breakout, which is set to medium risk. The overall risk is managed to keep the drawdown within 30%, in line with trading firm standards.


レビューなし
2025.12.22 23:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 21:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 17:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 10:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.26 22:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 06:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 05:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 17:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 15:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 01:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 06:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 02:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 00:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 04:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 16:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 20:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
