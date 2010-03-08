SMC Market Structure HPA

Professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Market Structure Indicator

See Beyond Price. Trade the Structure.

Analyze the market like institutional traders.

SMC Market Structure HPA is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator developed for traders who rely on market structure instead of lagging indicators.

Powered by the proprietary HPA Structure Engine, the indicator continuously analyzes price action and automatically identifies the most important structural events of the market, allowing traders to understand trend direction, structural shifts and institutional price behavior with exceptional clarity.

Unlike many market structure indicators that repaint historical signals or modify previous swing points, SMC Market Structure HPA confirms every structural event only after candle close, providing stable and reliable analysis suitable for discretionary traders, ICT traders and Smart Money Concepts methodologies.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices or Crypto, the indicator delivers a clean institutional view of market structure without unnecessary complexity.

Why Choose SMC Market Structure HPA?

Modern markets are driven by liquidity, structure and institutional order flow.

Most indicators attempt to predict price.

SMC Market Structure HPA focuses on understanding market structure rather than predicting price.

Instead of generating random buy and sell signals, it provides a complete structural framework that allows traders to make objective trading decisions based on confirmed market behavior.

The indicator automatically identifies:

✔ Market Trend

✔ Higher High (HH)

✔ Higher Low (HL)

✔ Lower High (LH)

✔ Lower Low (LL)

✔ Break of Structure (BOS)

✔ Change of Character (CHoCH)

✔ Market Structure Shift (MSS)

✔ External Structure

✔ Internal Structure

✔ Protected High

✔ Protected Low

✔ Swing Classification

✔ Institutional Market Flow

Designed to provide traders with a clear, objective and professional view of market structure.

Built Around the HPA Structure Engine

The core of SMC Market Structure HPA is its proprietary HPA Structure Engine.

Instead of drawing simple ZigZag points, the engine continuously evaluates swing relationships, structural confirmations and protected levels to determine the actual market state.

This approach produces significantly cleaner structural analysis while minimizing false structural changes caused by temporary market noise.

True No-Repaint Philosophy

One of the biggest challenges in market structure indicators is repainting.

Many indicators continuously move swing points or modify BOS and CHoCH signals after new candles appear.

SMC Market Structure HPA follows a strict confirmation methodology.

Every structural event is confirmed only after the required candle has closed.

Once confirmed, structural events remain fixed and do not change retrospectively.

This behavior provides traders with a stable historical chart suitable for learning, strategy development and live trading.

Detailed Features