Smart Risk Manager for Prop Firm Traders

Smart Risk Panel MT5 is an advanced execution and risk management panel designed for manual traders and Prop Firm traders (FundingPips, FTMO, FundedNext, the5ers, etc.). 

Built with a NON-BLOCKING architecture, the EA runs smoothly without freezing your chart—even during high volatility or fast-moving markets.

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🔥 KEY FEATURES
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• Auto Lot Calculation: Automatically calculates your exact lot size based on a fixed risk percentage (%) or fixed cash amount ($).
• Drag-and-Drop Global SL Line: Simply drag the visual Stop Loss line on your chart to automatically update your lot size and Take Profit in real-time.
• Auto Risk-to-Reward (TP) Line: Automatically draws a Take Profit line based on your target Risk-to-Reward ratio (e.g., 1:2).
• Prop Firm & Margin Safety Limiter: Features a built-in Margin Buffer and Lot Usage Limiter to protect your account balance from over-leveraging and accidental margin calls.
• Auto-Follow Pending Orders: Automatically syncs SL, TP, and lot sizes for pending orders relative to the Global SL line.
• Non-Blocking Architecture: Engineered with asynchronous task queues and timer-based routines so your terminal never lags.
• Smart Filling Mode Auto-Detection: Detects broker-supported filling modes (IOC, FOK, RETURN) for reliable execution across different brokers.
• Compact UI Toggle: Clean, modern interface with a customizable view—switch between Full Info Panel and Compact Mode with a single click.

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🛡️ PERFECT FOR PROP FIRM TRADERS
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Prop firms have strict drawdown and margin limits. Smart Risk Panel ensures that every trade executed respects your maximum allowable risk per trade. The Lot Limiter caps trade sizes based on available margin, preventing unexpected trade rejections or account breaches.

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⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS
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[=== Risk Settings ===]
- Risk Mode: Select between Risk Percent (%) or Fixed Money Amount ($).
- Risk Percent (%): Target risk percentage per trade.
- Risk Fixed Money (USD): Target cash risk per trade.
- Risk : Reward Ratio: Automatic Take Profit distance based on SL.

[=== Pending Order Auto-Follow ===]
- Enable Auto-Follow Global SL Line: Sync pending orders to Global SL.
- Auto Set TP / Lot on Pending Orders: Toggle dynamic TP/Lot scaling.

[=== Margin Safety ===]
- Margin Buffer (%): Reserve percentage of free margin for safety.
- Enable Margin-Based Lot Limiter: Prevent over-leveraging.
- Max Lot Usage Limit (%): Cap maximum allowable margin used per trade.

[=== Trade Settings ===]
- Magic Number: Unique ID for EA-managed orders.
- Slippage (points): Allowed execution slippage.
- TP Modify Retry Count: Retries failed modifications automatically.

[=== Panel Appearance ===]
- Show Info Panel: Set default view (Full / Compact).
- Colors & Dimensions: Fully customizable UI colors, font sizes, and button dimensions.

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🚀 HOW TO USE
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1. Attach Smart Risk Panel MT5 to any chart.
2. Adjust your target Risk % or Fixed USD amount in the input settings.
3. Drag the RED "Global SL" line on the chart to your desired Stop Loss level.
4. The panel will instantly compute your required Lot Size, SL distance in points, and place the GREEN TP line.
5. Click BUY or SELL for instant execution.
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Утилиты
DR Trade and Risk Manager: Фундаментальная консоль алгоритмического риск-менеджмента для MT5 Для дискреционного трейдера величайший противник — не рынок, а недисциплинированное "я". У вас есть надежная стратегия, но в моменты высокого давления, следуете ли вы своим правилам с идеальной последовательностью? Режете ли вы убытки без колебаний? Даете ли вы прибыли расти, не обрывая ее преждевременно из-за страха? Для большинства ответ — нет. Именно в этом разрыве между стратегией и исполнением теряе
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Утилиты
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Утилиты
Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Утилиты
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Утилиты
Forex Analyzer Pro Панель аналитики торгового счета MT5 Forex Analyzer Pro — это веб-платформа для аналитики торговли, разработанная для пользователей MetaTrader 5. Forex Analyzer Pro синхронизирует активность счета из MetaTrader 5 и организует торговую информацию в инструменты аналитики, отчетности, мониторинга и ведения журнала через структурированную панель управления. Платформа позволяет пользователям получать доступ к своей торговой панели через поддерживаемые веб-браузеры на настольных ком
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Утилиты
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Volume Bubbles Order Flow Footprint
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
VOLUME BUBBLES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT PROFESSIONAL Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Complete Feature Documentation Introduction: Volume Bubbles OrderFlow Footprint Professional is an advanced order flow visualization tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides institutional-grade market analysis through real-time volume bubbles visualization, volume profiling, and sophisticated order flow analysis. This Expert Advisor transforms raw market data into actionable trading intelligence, hel
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Утилиты
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
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