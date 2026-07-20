Trade Summary Pro

Trade Summary is a professional on-chart dashboard for MetaTrader 4 & 5 that provides a clear, real-time overview of your open trades. Monitor floating profit/loss, entry price, lot size, account risk, distance to stop loss, stop loss and take profit values, balance, and equity—all from one compact panel.

Designed for traders who value speed and effective risk management, Trade Summary eliminates manual calculations and keeps essential information visible at a glance. It also includes a privacy mode to hide balance and equity when taking screenshots or sharing your charts.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities, or Crypto CFDs, Trade Summary helps you manage positions with greater confidence and make faster, more informed trading decisions.