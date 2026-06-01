Aegis Capital Protector

🛡 Aegis Capital Protector MT4

Institutional-Grade Equity Protection & Risk Control System

Protect capital. Control exposure. Preserve trading survival.

📌 Overview

Aegis Capital Protector MT4 is a professional-grade capital protection and risk management system designed for MetaTrader 4 traders who prioritize account survival over speculation.

Unlike trading Expert Advisors, Aegis does not generate buy or sell signals.

Instead, it functions as a real-time risk control layer that continuously monitors account conditions and executes automated protective actions when predefined risk thresholds are reached.

Its primary objective is simple:

🛡 Prevent catastrophic account loss before it happens.

⚠ Why Aegis Exists

Most trading strategies fail not because of entry logic, but because of lack of structured risk control.

Accounts are commonly destroyed by:

  • uncontrolled drawdown expansion
  • grid or martingale exposure collapse
  • margin level deterioration
  • delayed manual intervention
  • multi-strategy EA conflicts
  • sudden volatility spikes

Even profitable systems eventually fail without an external protection layer.

Aegis is designed to act when human reaction time is no longer sufficient.

🧠 System Architecture

Aegis Capital Protector operates through a multi-layer risk control framework:

🟢 Capital Protection Layer

Monitors equity performance and protects accumulated capital.

  • Target Profit Threshold (% of balance)
  • Profit Retracement Tolerance (%)
  • Floating profit peak tracking

When profit conditions are met, the system locks gains and prevents reversal erosion.

🔴 Drawdown Defense Layer

Continuously evaluates equity drawdown in real time.

  • Maximum Equity Drawdown threshold
  • High-water mark tracking
  • Emergency liquidation trigger

When drawdown exceeds safety limits, the system initiates protective liquidation to prevent further account degradation.

🟡 Margin Risk Protection Layer

Monitors broker margin conditions to prevent forced liquidation scenarios.

  • Emergency Margin Level monitoring
  • High leverage exposure detection
  • Stop-out prevention logic

Designed to protect accounts during extreme market stress conditions.

🔵 Execution Safety Layer

Ensures controlled behavior during volatile execution environments.

  • Spread protection filtering
  • Trade execution safeguards
  • Timeout handling logic
  • Magic number filtering for multi-EA environments

Prevents unnecessary liquidation during temporary market inefficiencies.

♻ System Resilience Layer

Maintains operational continuity across platform disruptions.

  • Terminal restart recovery
  • VPS reconnection support
  • EA restart state persistence
  • Emergency mode restoration

Ensures protection logic remains active even after system interruption.

⚙ Key Configuration Parameters

  • Target Profit Threshold (% of balance)
    Defines when floating profit protection becomes active.
  • Profit Retracement Tolerance (%)
    Maximum allowed retracement from peak profit before protection triggers.
  • Maximum Equity Drawdown (%)
    Primary emergency liquidation threshold.
  • Emergency Margin Level (%)
    Risk threshold for margin-based protection activation.
  • Spread Protection Limit
    Filters abnormal market conditions before execution.
  • Magic Number Filtering
    Enables selective protection for specific trading systems or full account coverage.
  • Execution Safety Timeout Controls
    Ensures stable and controlled execution during order processing.

🏦 Ideal Use Cases

Aegis Capital Protector is designed for traders operating in high-risk or multi-system environments, including:

  • Grid Trading Systems
  • Martingale Strategies
  • Recovery-Based Strategies
  • Hedging Portfolios
  • Multi-Expert Advisor Setups
  • Prop Firm Accounts
  • Manual + Automated Hybrid Trading
  • High-Leverage Trading Accounts

🛡 Core Benefits

✔ Automated capital protection layer
✔ Real-time drawdown defense system
✔ Floating profit preservation engine
✔ Margin collapse prevention
✔ Multi-strategy compatibility
✔ Emergency liquidation system
✔ System recovery after failure
✔ VPS-friendly execution model

⚠ Important Notice

Aegis Capital Protector MT4 is not a trading signal system.

It does not:

  • generate buy or sell signals
  • guarantee profits
  • eliminate market risk

Trading remains inherently risky, and proper configuration is required to ensure optimal system behavior.

💎 Final Statement

Trading strategies may generate profits.

But without structured protection, profits are temporary.

Aegis Capital Protector is designed to ensure that:

your account survives long enough to realize its strategy’s potential.

🏦 Institutional Positioning

Aegis Capital Protector MT4 is positioned as a:

Capital Protection & Risk Control Infrastructure System for MetaTrader 4



Video Aegis Capital Protector
推荐产品
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken MT4
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
实用工具
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
实用工具
This MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) is a   multi - timeframe trend - based trading assistant   with visualized UI and automated trading logic. Its core functions are as follows: Trend Analysis & Visualization Analyzes market trends by integrating multiple technical indicators including EMA (21/55), ADX (14), MACD (12/26/9), RSI (14) and volume data across different timeframes. Generates Chinese - language trend comments (e.g., "Bullish momentum surges" or "Bearish dominance prevails") and displays the
UMNi Cmnd MT4 Remote Trade Command and Control
Rickie Lee Robinson
实用工具
️ UMNi-CMND  UMNi-Cmnd — MT4 Remote Trade Command and Control UMNi-Cmnd turns Telegram into a full remote control panel for your MetaTrader 4 terminal. Send commands from your phone to open trades, manage positions, query account status, and receive complete trade telemetry — all without touching the platform. KEY FEATURES • Full remote trade execution via Telegram • Open, close, and manage positions by command • Move SL/TP, set breakeven • Live status, account, and posit
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
实用工具
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Telegram Sender Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
实用工具
用户手册：Telegram Sender Osw Telegram Sender Osw 是一款智能交易系统 (EA)，旨在自动将 MetaTrader 交易信号发送到 Telegram。它非常适合信号提供商和账户管理，能够即时、专业地发送关键数据（价格、止损、止盈、成交量）。 1. 参数配置 常规和连接 启用 EA：激活（true）或暂停（false）系统。 机器人令牌：从 @BotFather 获取的字母数字代码。 聊天 ID：目标频道、群组或私聊的标识符。 发送子群组/主题 ID：仅当您的 Telegram 群组使用“主题”功能时才启用此选项。 发送逻辑（类型：发送） 自动：检测到任何新仓位或指令后立即发送。 按钮：仅当手动按下图表上的“发送 Telegram”按钮时才发送。 自定义设置（Telegram 文本消息） 使用系统会自动替换的标签：[SYMBOL]、[TYPE]、[PRICE]、[SL]、[TP] 和 [VOLUME]。 2. Telegram 设置（分步指南） A. 获取机器人令牌 在 Telegram 中，搜索 @BotFather
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4
Harry Gunadi Permana
实用工具
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4 Use Cases: Manager Order (open, close, modify order) Publish open and close order to Telegram Channel Open trade based on Forex Factory News Requirement: Telegram Chat ID Telegram Bot API Token Telegram Channel ID Please read the guide This tools can not be backtested Free n8n workflow template to : 1. Import Forex Factory news to Google Calendar 2. Send chat to Telegram bot about news release. Is it good or bad for the currency Inputs: Telegram Bot Token : your T
Position Close Button MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
5 (1)
实用工具
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unk
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
实用工具
本版本仅支持 单个订单 交易 手数 <1 0 的订单，如果 单个订单 交易 手数 >1 0 ，请订阅更高版本   本 EA 并非主动盈利，只利用交易时间增加交易次数达到节省掉期费用的目的。 工作原理：本 EA 在当日交易截止前，会生成 \MQL4\Experts\Orderhis_today.csv 文件用于记录当天已开仓的信息，生成 \MQL4\Experts\Orderhis.csv 文件用于记录运行本 EA 后所有的需要平仓的开仓信息，对需支付掉期费用的已开仓订单进行平仓，然后在交易次日开盘后读取 Orderhis_today.csv 补回前日已关闭的仓位，这样避免产生掉期费用。 1、 注意市场交易时间。市场报价 - 相应品种 - 规格，查看交易时间，根据券商的交易时间调整 EA 参数 2、 本 EA 仅平仓已开仓订单，对于 limit 和 stop 的挂单不做处理 免责声明： 1、 由于交易商、网络等不可控的原因过多，所以本产品不保证每个订单的交易都可以成功。 2、 挂单补仓价格由使用者通过设定回补价差参数自行调整   预期节省测算 以掉期 -9.4 测算，总交易量达 1 手
UMNi Alrt MT4 Intelligent Trade Alert System
Rickie Lee Robinson
实用工具
UMNi-ALRT MT4 Intelligent Trade Alert System UMNi-Alrt delivers structured, detailed Telegram alerts for every stage of your MetaTrader 4 trading activity. It provides full trade intelligence — including performance metrics, session context, and market data — in a clean, readable format. KEY FEATURES • Full trade open / close alerts with deep detail • MFE, MAE and exit efficiency tracking • Session-aware candle and bias context • Chart updates with spread, range, and bod
Utility for Signal Service
Rustem Bigeev
实用工具
This product (later referred to as "script") is intended for qualitative analysis of raw data and statistics when choosing trading signals for subscription. The script also performs calculations regarding compatibility of quotes data between signal provider's trading server and subscriber's trading server. Possible discrepancies in values of quotes are determined through retroactive analysis of transactions carried out by the signal provider. If said compatibility percentage is less than 90%, th
Metrics Pro for Discord
Giovanni Bengalis
实用工具
Metrics Pro for Discord - MT4 Metrics Pro for Discord is a reporting utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically sends your account performance data to a Discord server via a Webhook. It is designed for signal providers, prop firm traders, and community managers who want to share structured trading results without manual effort. The utility runs in the background on a chart and posts formatted reports at a scheduled server time. Reports include account-level data as well as a breakdown per strat
ADX Version Lock profit Ea
Supomo
专家
This Robot Ea with indicators ADX. ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199. LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products    PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860 SETTING EA ADX VERSION: ++>, Setting_ADX VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy ADX ) -------";         >>period_ADX=28; ++>, EA_Indicators=1. ADX VERSION ++>,  Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) --
Smart Trade Manager Dashboard MT4
Hoang Nhan Nguyen
实用工具
Short Description A professional MT4 trade management utility for managing open trades, risk, trailing stop, break-even, partial close, daily loss guard and trade history directly from the chart. Full Description Smart Trade Manager Dashboard MT4 is a professional trade management panel built for traders who want faster control, clearer account visibility and stronger risk discipline directly from the chart. It is not a signal system and it does not open trades automatically. The dashboard focus
Structure EAST
Yandong Li
实用工具
Do you want to have a fully automated trading bot that trades instead of you to make profits all the time? Get your unlimited account license copy for only £49.99 one time payment! Features: Forex Golden Moon EA Automated Forex Trading System For MetaTrader 4 Setup Instructions | Quick & Easy 5 Minute Setup | Set & Forget Unlimited Licenses For All Your MT4 Accounts No Trading Experience Required US Brokers | Non-US Brokers No Trading Account Limitations Optimised SET files included Here’s
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
Pip by Pip Trailing SL Manager
Rajiv Ishwar
实用工具
Install as an EXPERT ADVISOR for it to work. This product will not work in strategy tester because it requires trades to be opened first.   Therefore, the 1 month rental option for $10 is included for you to test the product. That is the lowest price allowed by the website. The trailing stop loss (TSL) on MetaTrader 4 only works on set ranges. For example, if the TSL is set at 20 pips or 200 points, the trailing SL will move to sell/buy price only once 20 pips/200 points are gained. It does not
Trading Panel MetaTrader 4
Stanislav Valis
实用工具
FX-Support Presents the Trading Panel for MT4 The Trading Panel for MT4 is a powerful and versatile tool designed to assist traders in their daily trading activities. It helps traders open positions and identify market signals, such as ENG and STAR patterns. The panel simplifies decision-making and supports efficient trading. Key Features: Automatic Lot Size Calculation Calculates lot sizes accurately, considering market conditions and currency conversions for effective risk management. Accura
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
实用工具
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Trade Manager MIXpro
Ahlali Kdil
实用工具
All the buttons  and info you need as a trader in just one interface No need to navigate between multiple interfaces and waste time and money This cutting-edge trading tool is designed bu a trader for a trader to meet all your trading needs and more, offering an array of features and functionalities to enhance your trading success. 45 Features: Buy       :Open long positions Sell       :Open short positions  HG        : HEDGE :Buy and Sell(same lot) S.Pdg    : Sell-Stop and Sell-Limit  Red X 
ZyloFx Prop Guard Manager MT4
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
实用工具
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Prop Guard Manager MT4 is a professional account protection utility for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who need disciplined control over daily and overall drawdown. This Expert Advisor does not open trades, does not provide entry signals, and does not use any trading strategy. Its purpose is to work as a protective layer on you
Line Trade Manager
Nong Tien Cuong
实用工具
在此下载适用于 Demo 账户的免费全功能版本： [博客链接] Line Trade Manager 是一款高级可视化交易工具，专为需要完全掌控订单执行（execution）与 risk management（风险管理）的手动交易者打造。无需再面对繁琐的订单窗口（order window）和手动计算，你可以直接在图表（chart）上用简洁的交互式线条管理复杂的交易逻辑。基于 “Set & Forget”（设置后即忘）的理念，它能帮您提前规划每一种行情场景 —— 彻底告别情绪化交易，也无需一直盯盘。 全面的多线综合管理 Entry、SL 与 Multiple TP： 轻松设置入场价（execution price），并通过 TP1、TP2、TP3 线条实现精准的分批止盈。 保本线（Break Even / BE Line）： 内置点差与手续费补偿（commission compensation），可视化锁定利润，实现真正的零风险交易（zero-risk trade）。 动态移动止损线（Active Trailing SL Line）： 在你预设的位置直观监控并触发移动止损逻辑（trail
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
实用工具
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Fox Scalper
Yaseen Al Hashem
5 (1)
专家
This is a scalper EA based on ZigZag and Moving Average indicators that used martingale strategy for trading. You have full risk management This EA does many trades per day as its method is clear The EA can work with any brokers: STP/ECN The EA can work with any pairs (recommended GBPUSD) The EA can work with any timeframes Inputs Risk – choose your risk between high and low Pip set – d istance between two orders Take Profits - m odify take profit as pips Stop loss - m odify stop loss as pips M
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
Draw Agent 被设计为以美观和创新的方式来创建和管理您所有的图表分析、涂鸦、笔记等。 本工具提供徒手画法，将图表空间当成黑板，徒手绘制。 此徒手绘图工具可让您在 MT4/MT5 图表上绘图，以便在图表上标记或突出显示事件。 如果您 想手动绘制艾略特波浪、在图表上画线或在图表上说明想法，它是一个 有用的工具，如果您正在为客户举办现场网络研讨会，或向人们分发屏幕截图或图表文件，它特别有用以及。 Draw Agent 安装和输入指南 如果您想获得有关 EA 添加 URL (   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT4/MT5 终端的通知（见屏幕截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14929 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14964 主要特点： 这个免费的手绘工具旨在确保您绘制的所有内容都将在您使用时保存   改变符号 。当您返回图表时，所有绘图都会重新出现。 您可以用钢笔或画笔在图表上绘图。 您可以更改颜色和大小，也可以在图表的背景或前景上绘
Chart Trader
FX AutoTrader
实用工具
ChartTrader is a professional trading tool that every trader needs in their toolbox. It has been developed to work with the MT4 Platform. ChartTrader offers a number of options to make placing orders in the Forex market quick and easy. The GUI sits on the chart window so there is no need to navigate to separate windows when placing orders. The program allows you to set pending and instant orders. It has a built in risk management system, so every trade can risk a percentage or a fixed amount in
Trades Manager MT4
Yohana Parmi
5 (3)
实用工具
What Trades Manager can do for your trades . Collect all order positions into one chart (pict. 1). All orders will be grouped by pair symbol , sum of order positions, lots, running pips, and profit/losses. All orders will be summarized and displayed at the bottom of the panel. You can set target profit, stop loss and placing stop-profit automatically to each order (pict. 4). From one chart, it will be easier to monitor and manage all orders without moving to another chart. The green color is sur
DepoControl
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
DepoControl – Full Control Over the Deposit Closers   Expert Advisor controls the overall account status and closes ALL market orders on the account when certain conditions occur. The trading robot closes ALL orders on the account in the following cases (by profit): Close ALL orders by a total profit on the account   in monetary terms . For example, suppose that the settings specify that   positions should be closed when profit of 100 is reached. In this case, the Expert Advisor closes all mark
MultiStopOrder
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
实用工具
MultiStopOrder Tis Script will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is a script not an EA Will place BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP with single click Main Feature 1. Put Multiple Stop Order 2. Specify how much stop orders will make 3. Set distance from current price 4. Set distance for each stop order 5. Set Take Profit dan Stop Loss  6. Use it on MT4 7. Set lot size with minmum 0.01 lots 8. Use with single one clicks
Profit Loss Symbols Dashboard
Waseem Ejaz
5 (1)
实用工具
Profit Loss Symbols Dashboard Dashboard displays all manually entered pairs in settings and shows their profit loss information. One click to navigate between all pairs on one chart. Dashboard can be hide or displayed. Green Colour: Symbol(s) in Profit Red Colour: Symbol(s) in Loss Blue Colour: Current Chart Yellow Colour: Timeframe Selected TRY HAWA GOLD WITH 80% WIN RATE MT4 VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58832 MT5 VERSIION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59276 Pleas
FREE
Trade History Exporter Pro
Florian Riedrich
实用工具
Every trader is watching over his account over and over.... trying to anlayse every system he or she has. With this tool you are able to  export your complete history of every account export withdrawls / deposits / rebates to a separate file export account status with balance / equity / current drawdown recalculate micro to standard lots / profits ...  export decimal by "." or ","  combine a series of Magic Numbers to one unique Magic Number   filter to ignore OrderComments.
该产品的买家也购买
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
面板 FFx 隐藏管理 轻松帮助您在图表上直接管理您的订单。下面描述所有特征: 止盈, 止损和尾随停止均隐藏 每笔交易在图表上都有自己的指示线 可按您的需要拖拽任何线来改变止盈/止损 当止盈 #1 到达，自动将止损位移到盈亏平衡位置的选项 选择止盈/止损类型的选项 (通过点数或价格) 选择尾随停止类型的选项 (通过点数, MA, 分形, PSAR 或 ATR) 定义哪些订单您希望在当前图表上进行管理 (所有订单或特定单号) 最大化 / 最小化面板按钮 在图表上将面板拖拽到任意位置 显示交易信息的选项 如何使用它？ (参看以下截图) 选择您希望管理的订单 (所有或特定的) 设置您的目标, 止损和尾随停止 … 之后点击 “放置”。它们都独立工作，这样您就只需设置一次。 如果您希望删除一个止盈, 止损或尾随停止, 选择正确的订单 … 然后点击 “删除” 当您选择设置 “所有当前符号”, 则 “当前设置”显示在面板里。这些设置将自动用于所有新开订单。若要重置/删除这些设置, 点击 “重置所有”。 如果 “显示交易信息”被选中, 一个新的小表格显示在面板之下, 包括每笔订单及其当前的目标和尾随停
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
实用工具
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
实用工具
斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具 适用于MT4平台的斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具，非常适合于利用帝纳波利点位交易法和黄金分割交易的交易者 主要功能： 1.可以直接画线多组斐波那契折返，重要折返点之间的关系一目了然 2.可以画出斐波那契扩展 3.画线的斐波那契折返和扩展均可左右移动方便观察，有数值显示 4.图表显示非常清爽 5.可通过数字键切换周期 功能键： 1．按 [ 画折返，按需画折返，最多可画8组 2．按 ] 画扩展 3．按 \ 删除当前周期下的所有扩展和折返 4．移动、删除折返和扩展 (1)点击第一组折返的F5线条， 点击1次（变成黄色），按键盘上的Delete可删除该焦点的折返。 点击2次（恢复颜色），可以移动折返到合适的位置 (2)点击COP的线条 点击1次（变成黄色），按键盘上的Delete可该组折返 点击2次（恢复颜色），可以移动扩展到合适的位置 5．修改折返和扩展： (1)选择焦点F或反弹点数字（F或反弹点字体变大，变成黄色），移动鼠标。 (2)选择ABC三点中的某一个（字体变大，变成黄色），移动鼠标。 如何使用可以看相关视频
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
实用工具
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
实用工具
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
实用工具
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
实用工具
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
实用工具
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
实用工具
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
实用工具
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
实用工具
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
实用工具
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
MT4 Reinvented
Francis Bouchard
实用工具
Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
实用工具
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
实用工具
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
实用工具
The Golden Shield EA 是一款基于XAUUSD(GOLD)特有的波动性编译而成，是一种内在运行逻辑简单却又不一般的交易工具，它使用了马丁格尔+对冲+顺势而为一套运行模式。EA通过收集并学习了大量的历史数据，结合品种特性无数次用于测试市场，为此而诞生。 EA的逻辑很简单，当你打开策略，任何时候都可以双向开仓，自动止盈，整体止损；当行情走势缓慢的时候，它会很耐心等待机会，当走势瞬间变大，它也会根据走势的速率、持续性，择机进场补仓，同时它也会顺势补仓。 由于在策略中使用全自动交易，回测数据将不能体现 Golden Shield   EA的特性，你可以在任何时间段将它用于模拟盘进行测试1个月~3个月，在此为了展现策略的特性，将向市场提供免费1个月的测试期限（请联系我）。最后它将无视任何的数据大行情，因此它是暴力的，同时它也是一款极具性价比的交易专家。 10个月的实盘成果 展示:   https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1798191 （您可以通过回测去判断一款产品的价值，但我更愿意用实战去验证自己的成果，让我们一起通过模拟或实盘去见证吧！！） 参
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
实用工具
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
MM Trade Assist
Money Mint LLC
实用工具
The MoneyMint Trade Assist is a game-changer for traders. This all-in-one control panel puts the power of professional trading at your fingertips, empowering you to take your trading to the next level. With its intuitive design and feature-rich functionality, the MoneyMint Trade Assist simplifies the complexities of order entry and exit and gives you the edge you need to succeed. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this powerful tool will help you maximize your profits and
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
Porsaj Signal
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
Porsaj AI Bot
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
Porsaj Scalper
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unveiling the Porsaj Scalper: Your Cutting-Edge MetaTrader 4 Utility for Precision Scalping Are you ready to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than the revolutionary Porsaj Scalper – a MetaTrader 4 utility designed to empower scalpers with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-pac
ADAM for FTMO 40
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO  Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clean up charts
Xiao Yi Huang
实用工具
清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符号的好工具 清理图表符
Asistente de traiding One
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
实用工具
Description: The forex risk management script is designed to assist traders in effectively managing the risk associated with their trades and maximizing profit potential. This script can be used on a trading platform to automate and simplify the risk management process. Features: Risk Configuration: Allows the user to set the percentage of capital they are willing to risk on a trade. Position Size Calculation: Automatically calculates the position size based on the specified risk percentage and
作者的更多信息
HBS Alpha Pro Gold
Heru Budi Setyawan
专家
HBS Alpha Pro Gold | XAUUSD Breakout EA (Low Drawdown Trading System <5%) HBS Alpha Pro Gold is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading using a structured breakout strategy combined with volatility-adaptive risk control. This system is built for traders who want a fully automated Gold EA (XAUUSD EA) focused on consistent long-term performance, controlled risk exposure, and capital protection in volatile market conditions. Unlik
筛选:
无评论
回复评论