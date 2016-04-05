Chart Reporter

Stop journaling trades manually. Let your terminal do it.

Chart Reporter is a free Expert Advisor that turns MetaTrader 5 into a fully automated trading journal. Every position you open, scale, or close is captured in real time — complete with a chart screenshot at the moment of execution — and pushed to a private cloud dashboard you can review from any browser.

No spreadsheets. No screenshots dragged into folders. No "I'll log it later" debt at the end of the week.

What it does

  • Auto-journals every trade. Entries, partial exits, and full exits are captured the instant the deal hits your account history. Symbol, volume, direction, entry/exit prices, P&L, magic number, and broker comment are all preserved.
  • Captures the chart at execution time. A screenshot is taken at the moment the trade fires, so you have visual evidence of exactly what the chart looked like when you (or your strategy) pulled the trigger.
  • Syncs to a private cloud dashboard. Your trades and screenshots appear seconds later at app.chartreporter.com — searchable, filterable by symbol, strategy, and session, with full-screen screenshot review.
  • Manual session grouping. Built-in Start Session / Stop Session buttons let you tag a block of trades as a single session (e.g. "London open") for cleaner review later.
  • Magic-number aware. Trades from EAs and signal services are correctly attributed to their strategy, so algo and discretionary trades stay separated in your journal.
  • Multi-account ready. Attach the EA to as many MT5 terminals or accounts as you like — they all sync into one unified journal under your account.

How it works

  1. Download and attach ChartReporter.ex5 to any chart in MT5.
  2. The EA prompts you once for an API key (free — sign up at www.chartreporter.com).
  3. That's it. Trade as you normally would. The EA listens for trade events on your account and silently uploads them.
  4. Open the web dashboard to review trades, browse screenshots, tag strategies, and add notes.

Why traders use it

  • You'll actually have a journal. The number-one reason traders don't keep one is friction. Chart Reporter removes the friction entirely.
  • You'll see your real edge (or lack of it). Every trade tagged with strategy, session, and chart context — not "I think I do better in the London session", but data.
  • You'll have receipts. When you're funded by a prop firm, when you're reviewing with a coach, when you're rebuilding confidence after a drawdown — the screenshots are already there.

Free 7 day trial of ALL features, then a limited free forever experience.

The EA itself is free. Forever.

  • Free tier — Last 3 days of trade history on the dashboard. Unlimited live ingestion.
  • Pro ($19/mo) — 90 days of history. Auto Screenshot capture
  • Sovereign ($29/mo) — Unlimited history, plus an MCP endpoint that lets Claude or other AI assistants query your trading data directly.

You can use the EA indefinitely on the free tier. Upgrade only when you want deeper history.

Requirements

Privacy

Your trade data is yours. It's stored against your account, never sold, never aggregated into "signal" products. You can delete your data at any time from the dashboard. The EA only sends trade events from the account it's attached to — it does not read other accounts, files, or memory on your machine.

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3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Abdul Jalil
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Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
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