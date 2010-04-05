MT5 Breakout Scal SELL Bot Script for JPY Cross

MT5【 Breakout Scal SELL BOT 】Script ( for JPY Cross pairs )


Breakout SELL BOT
{ Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor }

※ Enter the Horizontal line price and you can set up a lot of orders in less than 10 seconds.

for :

・USD/JPY（米ドル／円）
・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円）
・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円）
・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円）
・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円）
・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円）
・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円）
・SGD/JPY（シンガポールドル／円）
・HKD/JPY（香港ドル／円）

Entry @

・Neck Line Breakout ( W Top, Head & Shoulder ... )
・Range Breakout ( Tokyo Range ... )
・Cluster Breakout

・etc ...


※ You can place as many as you like on 1 chart. This is the great thing about Scripts.
{ Now with SL/TP function }

・input double StopLoss  = 0.0;  // SL（0で未設定: False）
・input double TakeProfit  = 0.0;  // TP（0で未設定: False）

I recommend you get it now.


- version 1.2  ( 10.Dec.2025 ) -

  Script Description and Default Parameter adjustment


{ Disclaimer }

The final decision regarding any trading actions taken using this script shall be made entirely at the user’s own discretion and responsibility.

Due to changes in market conditions, rapid price movements, spread widening, order rejections, price feed irregularities, communication failures, VPS or PC downtime, delays on the trading server, and other factors, the script may not function as expected. The creator assumes no liability for any losses or damages arising from such circumstances.

Although this script has been tested to the extent reasonably possible, the creator does not guarantee its completeness, accuracy, or the absence of defects. Users must thoroughly test and validate the script on a demo account or equivalent environment before using it in live trading.

Due to the nature of digital products, refunds cannot be provided after purchase. Furthermore, the creator is not obligated to deliver continuous updates for this script; any improvements or updates will be offered solely at the creator’s discretion.

Resale, redistribution, bypassing license authentication, reverse engineering, or any similar activities involving this script are strictly prohibited.


(C)Dec 2025 CRAFTec Art | Trading by Bots

Рекомендуем также
MT5 Breakout Scal BUY Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Утилиты
MT5【 Breakout Scal BUY BOT 】Script ( for JPY Cross pairs ) Breakout Buy Bot { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ Enter the Horizontal line price and you can set up a lot of orders in less than 10 seconds. for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・SGD/JPY（シンガポールドル／円） ・HKD/JPY（香港ドル／円） Entry @ ・Neck Line Breakout ( W Top, Head & Shoulder ... ) ・Range Breakout ( Tokyo Range ... ) ・Cluster Breakout
DeletePendingOrderTune
Konstantin Chernov
Утилиты
Скрипт для удаления отложенных ордеров Если Вам необходимо удалить все установленные отложенные ордера, то этот скрипт избавит Вас от рутинных действий! Разрешите авто-торговлю перед запуском скрипта. Использование: Запустите скрипт на графике. Входные параметры: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - язык вывода сообщений (английский, русский, немецкий, французский, испанский). Use Magic: (0 - ignore Magic, else - only this Magic) - магик не учитывать - 0, иначе удаляются ордера
MT5 Forex Margin Requirement Calculator
Banele Ntokozo Sangweni
Утилиты
This tool will assist all those who trade the forex market manually. It will help them in a sense that it will calculate the required margin in order to initiate a trade. This calculator is so simple to use that a  that the user only inputs only 2 pieces of information. which are   Price   and   Lot size   the trader wishes to take. All other information needed to calculate the calculator will work it out by itself. It will run or calculate  on the current opened chart. As the name suggest it's
QuickCloseMT5
Daying Cao
Утилиты
This QuickClose help you to close all orders having profit immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. This EA can quick close all Buy and Sell Orders by a selected symbol or total, And delete all pending orders. This SymbolButton is designed for closing orders. There is available Manual and Automatic closing functions. Automatic closing function will close t
Horizontal lines Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Утилиты
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant      IMPORTANT :     On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart
Super Assistant
Tuan Nghia Phan
Утилиты
* Super Assistant is an useful management tool that helps traders perform management tasks on MT4/MT5 account remotely via Telegram such as: - Get info (account, details of positions, pending orders, floating PL, price, economic news, etc) - Open trade (open instantly with preset parameters) - Manage trade (set SLTP automatically, break-even mode, max risk, close time every day, etc) - Close trade (close all, buy, sell, win positions by one click, set awaiting close by PL, time) - Set up notifi
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Утилиты
Этот экспертный советник отслеживает все открытые позиции по всем символам в MetaTrader 5. Как только вручную устанавливается или изменяется уровень Stop Loss (SL) или Take Profit (TP) на любой позиции, советник автоматически применяет это значение ко всем другим открытым позициям , независимо от символа или типа ордера (Buy/Sell). Это обеспечивает синхронизацию уровней SL и TP по всему счёту. Идеально подходит для мобильного трейдинга с планшета или смартфона!
Multi Pairs Trading MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Утилиты
Этот советник представляет собой торговую панель для нескольких пар в один клик. Нажмите       ОТКРЫТЬ       кнопка для открытия ордеров по выбранным парам. Нажмите       ЗАКРЫВАТЬ       кнопка закрытия ордеров по выбранным парам. Лот ордера — это число, введенное пользователем. Положительное число соответствует ордеру на покупку, отрицательное — ордеру на продажу. Нажмите кнопку   ЗАКРЫТЬ   , чтобы закрыть весь ордер, а не частичное закрытие. Действие закрытия не имеет ничего общего с количест
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Утилиты
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Positioning Size Advisor
Michael Zane Nielsen
Утилиты
The Ultimate Visual Trading Assistant for MT5 Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your risk. The Stoploss and Profit Manager  turns your chart into a fully interactive trading cockpit. Draw your setup, define your risk, and execute trades with laser precision—all without opening a calculator. Why You Need This Tool Trading requires speed and accuracy. This tool allows you to visually identify a setup using a drag-and-drop box, automatically calculates the perfect lot size based
SimpleWizard
Paolo Miocchi
Утилиты
The SimpleWizard (SWZ)   is an Expert Advisor (EA) to be loaded on the chart and that create an interactive panel from which the trader can execute market orders (on the chart symbol), while keeping easily under control both the risk and the margin levels at the same time. It is possible to pre-fix both the trade risk and the reward as percentages of the Balance and to have displayed, according to the type of order (market buy or sell), the corresponding Take-Profit (TP) and Stop-Loss (SL) level
Trade Assistant Panel MT5
Jorge Armando Rodriguez
Утилиты
Вы ищете способ работать на финансовом рынке более эффективно и прибыльно?   Позвольте нам представить вам решение, которое изменит ваш подход к торговле. С нашим инновационным торговым ботом MQL5 мы предлагаем вам инструмент, выходящий за рамки простой автоматизации: мы предоставляем вам интеллектуальную систему, которая адаптируется и оптимизируется в режиме реального времени, выводя ваши операции на новый уровень. Как   это работает?   Представьте себе, что вы можете автоматически рассчитыват
Telegram Trade Notifier
Anthony Peters
Утилиты
Telegram Trade Notifier EA Enhanced Utility Expert Advisor Real-time Telegram notifications for new positions AND TP/SL closures on its chart symbol Core Functionality Monitors all new positions (manual/EA/script) on its attached chart Alerts when positions close via Take Profit or Stop Loss Sends Telegram alerts within 0.5-2 seconds Works concurrently with other EAs New Position Alerts Include : • Symbol • Direction (Buy/Sell) • Entry Price • Take Profit Level • Stop Loss Level • Position Tick
Virtual Trailing SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Виртуальное (скрытое от брокера) выставление трейлинг-стопа, безубытка, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита.‌ Необходимо разрешить автоматическую торговлю в настройках терминала. В режиме тестирования утилита на первых тиках открывает позиции Buy или Sell, что позволяет в визуальном режиме наблюдать заданную логику, меняя параметры утилиты. В реальном режиме утилита не открывает позиции. Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" .   Параметры magic  - магический номер. Ес
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Утилиты
Этот инструмент поможет вам закрыть все открытые ордера одним щелчком мыши, просто нажмите «Закрыть все». Если вы хотите закрыть только прибыльные ордера, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть прибыльные», после нажатия все плавающие ордера будут закрыты; Если вы хотите закрыть только ордера с плавающими убытками, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть убыточные», после нажатия все ордера с плавающими убытками будут закрыты.
Easy Chart Cleaner
Israr Hussain Shah
Утилиты
How the Chart Cleaner Script Works The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean. When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed. The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.
Boom Coded News
Muhammad Faiz Fathi Bin Mohd Marzuki
Утилиты
This EA does not make entry,you must setup first. After setup this EA will execute order based on input parameter. For MT4 Version : CLICK HERE TO BUY MT4 VERSION EA BOOM CODED NEWS Time-Locked Entry System Executes one precise market order exactly at your predefined MT5 server time (HH:MM:SS). Single Trade Per News Designed to avoid overtrading — ideal for news. Recommended on high impact news like NFP,CPI,FOMC and other red high impact news Auto-Off After Entry EA can automatic
Risk Control Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Утилиты
Risk Control Utility MT5 designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order Tr
Equity X MT5
Alessandro Grossi
Утилиты
Equity X è una utility che chiude tutte le posizioni ed eventuali ordini pendenti ad un importo prestabilito, è possibile fissare il bilancio del tuo conto quando il netto e uguale o superiore oppure uguale inferiore all'importo desiderato Ha integrato un sistema per la notifica mobile instantanea che genera il messaggio ad operazione avvenuta Uno strumento che permette di ottimizzare al massimo il rendimento del tuo investimento, è possibile utilizzarlo anche come gestore virtuale di take prof
Trailing SL last swing high low
Andrea Strano
Утилиты
Trailing Stop loss last X candles swing high and low.  X is a value of candles you can set as an input parameter. This Trailing stop loss moves the SL below the last X candles low(if BUY positions) or high(for SELL positions) If we are in a trend and we open a position following the trend, the SL will be automatically placed at the low or high of the last X bars. contact me if you need further assistence
Close all Trades in One clicks
Cheng Hao Min
Утилиты
A simple script that closes all current orders. Terminate once close all positions, so no worries about constantly closing your order. How to use : Drag the script from the navigator to the chart, and it will be activated. Do remember to enable algo trading to use this script. There are different version of the script that can choose whether to close all buy/sell posiitons, if you need this, do contact me in MQL5.
Chart Background Changer Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Утилиты
Chart Background Changer Utility v1.90 Professional Chart Customization Tool for MetaTrader 5 Product Description Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with the Chart Background Changer Utility - a professional tool that allows you to personalize your charts with custom backgrounds, images, or colors. Whether you want to create a more visually appealing workspace or reduce eye strain with custom colors, this utility makes it simple and effortless. Key Features Three Background Modes:
Orders Executor
Claudio Aguiar De Aragao
Утилиты
Представляем Order Executor, вашего мощного и эффективного торгового помощника, предназначенного для беспрепятственного выполнения ордеров непосредственно из указанного пользователем текстового файла. Этот инновационный торговый инструмент оптимизирует ваш торговый процесс, предоставляя удобное и автоматизированное решение для точного и быстрого совершения сделок. Ключевая особенность: **Интеграция текстовых файлов:**    Orders Executor предназначен для легкого чтения и интерпретации приказов
TickVolume Labels
Giga Aptsiauri
Индикаторы
Volume Display Indicator – Clean and Powerful Volume Visualization This professional MT5 indicator displays tick volume as a color-coded histogram and automatically adds clear volume labels above each bar for the current trading day. Rising candles are painted blue, falling candles red, giving you instant insight into market strength and momentum. Key Features: Colored volume histogram (blue/red) Automatic volume labels for each bar of the current day Smart scaling for perfect readability Auto-c
Diagram of Trades
Jinsong Zhang
Утилиты
Скрипт показывает статистику торговли за указанный период. Например, если вы хотите получить статистику торгов победителя ATC2010 ( bobsley ): Войдите на его счет под инвесторским паролем (MetaTrader5); Откройте график рабочего символа советника (EURUSD); Запустите скрипт на графике; В поле "date from" введите "2010.10.1", и вы увидите статистику его торговли.
Basic Trade Buttons
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Утилиты
Basic Trade Buttons is a tool to help you to quickly open and close trades, place take profit and stop loss points by clicking on the button of each job that you preferred. Once you attached this tool to mt5 chart, the program will calculate a trade volume(Lots size) automatically to prepare to send to the trade server when you click on 'Buy' or 'Sell' button. Click on 'TP', 'SL' or 'Close' button to place take profit, stop loss based on the predefined levels or to close all open positions respe
Close All Pro MT5 Fast PnL Control
Adnan Latif
Утилиты
Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is a powerful trade manager MT5 utility that gives you total control over your trades. With a single click, you can close all MT5 orders, monitor real-time profit and loss, and manage your floating PnL directly from a clean on-chart panel. The tool is lightweight, responsive, and built to help traders save time, reduce emotional stress, and maintain focus. Whether you trade manually or through an EA, this MT5 profit panel provides the visibility and precisio
Close Assistant 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (2)
Утилиты
Close Assistant (CA)  is a full featured utility for monitoring and closing a set of positions placed by trader or EA. It closes filtered orders in specified time or level or candle patterns or when a certain profit or loss of the total positions is reached. CA uses Zero Profit Lock function to save deposit when total profit falls to zero. Profit and loss levels can be set in fixed amount of account currency or percentage of balance or equity or margin. CA only monitors and works on filtered pos
AccountQuickReport
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Утилиты
Скрипт создает в отдельном окне краткий торговый отчет. Отчет можно создавать как для всех совершенных сделок, так и для сделок по отдельным финансовым инструментам. Есть возможность задавать временной интервал расчета, записать отчет в htm-файл. Входные параметры скрипта report starting date - начальная дата составления отчета. report end date - конечная дата составления отчета. symbols selection for report - вариант выбора инструмента составления отчета. allSymbol - отчет составляется для сде
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Эксперты
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Утилиты
Риск-менеджер позволяет контролировать свою торговую активность и защищать от убытков. Настройки теперь организованы в логические группы, что упрощает конфигурацию различных параметров риска. При превышении любого лимита риск-менеджер может принудительно закрыть открытые позиции, остановить работу других советников и даже полностью закрыть терминал, чтобы предотвратить эмоциональную торговлю, не соответствующую вашей торговой стратегии. Настройки Risk Manager Защита Счета Check min equity limit
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
AI Trade Analyzer — интеллектуальный инструмент рыночного анализа, реализованный в формате индикатора. Программа визуализирует сигналы на графике и помогает трейдеру оценивать рыночную ситуацию на основе технических индикаторов и новостного фона. Поддерживаемые модели: Совместимо с новейшими версиями ChatGPT — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 и GPT-3.5-turbo . Модель GPT-5.1 обеспечивает максимально точный анализ, расширенное понимание контекста и сложных торговых ситуаций. GPT-4o — сбаланси
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Утилиты
Многофункциональный торговый помощник для MT5 Более 66 профессиональных функций для умной, быстрой и точной торговли — всё в одном инструменте. Этот продвинутый торговый ассистент объединяет управление рисками, автоматизацию ордеров, технический анализ и контроль портфеля в одном мощном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. Он помогает трейдерам сократить рутину, минимизировать ошибки и принимать более уверенные решения. Почему трейдеры выбирают этот инструмент Открывайте, управляйте и закрывайте сд
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
*** Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уро
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Утилиты
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Утилиты
Live Forex Signals предназначен для торговли по сигналам сайта   https://live-forex-signals.com/en  и  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal для MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81445 Параметры Username и Password  если у вас имеется подписка на сайты   live-forex-signals.com / foresignal.com , тогда вам следует заполнить эти параметры своими учетными данными; если подписки нет, тогда оставьте поля пустыми; Komment   комментарий к открываемым сделкам Risk   риск в п
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Утилиты
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Утилиты
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Другие продукты этого автора
MT5 Breakout Scal BUY Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Утилиты
MT5【 Breakout Scal BUY BOT 】Script ( for JPY Cross pairs ) Breakout Buy Bot { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ Enter the Horizontal line price and you can set up a lot of orders in less than 10 seconds. for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・SGD/JPY（シンガポールドル／円） ・HKD/JPY（香港ドル／円） Entry @ ・Neck Line Breakout ( W Top, Head & Shoulder ... ) ・Range Breakout ( Tokyo Range ... ) ・Cluster Breakout
MT5 Counter SELL Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Утилиты
MT5【 Counter SELL Bot 】( for JPY Cross pairs ) Counter SELL Bot   { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ You can set a lot of Orders in 10 sec. @ LINE of Round Number, Resistance & Support @ ZONE of OB & FVG by SMC Smrt Money Concept For : ・Order Block (OB) Counter ・Fair Value Gap (FVG) Counter ・Round Number (RN) Counter ・Fake Breakout (PINBAR) ・etc ... for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・
MT5 Counter BUY Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Утилиты
MT5【 Counter BUY Bot 】( for JPY Cross pairs ) Counter BUY Bot   { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ You can set a lot of Orders in 10 sec. @ LINE of Round Number, Resistance & Support @ ZONE of OB & FVG by SMC Smrt Money Concept For : ・Order Block (OB) Counter ・Fair Value Gap (FVG) Counter ・Round Number (RN) Counter ・Fake Breakout (PINBAR) ・etc ... for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・SGD
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв