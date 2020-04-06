TAT Capital Hedge

This is my second Expert Advisor, designed to generate steady monthly returns in the range of 2–3%, with a smooth equity curve and very low drawdown. It has been backtested over multiple years, with every tested year showing consistent profitability.

The EA is intended for EURUSD on brokers offering very low spreads, ideally an ECN account, and is optimized for the H1 timeframe.

The strategy behind this EA is based on a trading approach I have personally used for over six years in manual trading. I am now gradually transitioning my techniques into fully automated trading systems.

Risk management is highly conservative. While I recommend a starting capital of $1,000, users can adjust according to their own budget and risk tolerance.


Now running a 20% discount for Christmas!


Disclaimer:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and you should only use funds you can afford to lose.

