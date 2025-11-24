Quantum Edge Oscillator
- Indicatori
- Laith
- Versione: 2.2
- Attivazioni: 5
Overview
QuantumEdge Oscillator is the ultimate momentum and trend detection tool for serious traders. After extensive testing and refinement, this professional indicator delivers reliable signals across all market conditions and timeframes. Used by discretionary traders and algorithmic systems worldwide.
Advanced Algorithm
The indicator employs a sophisticated dual-layer approach:
-
Primary Engine: Exponential moving average applied to RSI for smooth momentum tracking
-
Volatility Adjustment: Smoothed ATR-based bands that adapt to market conditions
-
Signal Fusion: Combines momentum breaks with trend confirmation for high-probability setups
Premium Features
🎯 Smart Signal Detection
-
Dual-condition buy/sell triggers (momentum OR trend break)
-
Signal strength quantification (weak/strong indications)
-
Multi-timeframe verification built-in
-
No repainting - signals remain fixed
📊 Professional Visualization
-
Clean, non-cluttered chart display
-
Color-coded histogram signals
-
Customizable arrow markers
-
Adjustable alert levels
-
Multi-color scheme support
🔔 Comprehensive Alert System
-
Native Platform Alerts: Popup warnings with sound
-
Email Notifications: Direct to your inbox
-
Push Notifications: Mobile device alerts
-
Customizable Triggers: Crossover and level-based alerts
-
Smart Throttling: Prevents alert flooding
🤖 Automated Trading Ready
-
Dedicated Buffers: buySignal[2] and sellSignal[3] for EA access
-
Real-time Updates: Instant signal reflection
-
No Conflicts: Safe for multi-currency expert advisors
-
MTF Support: Consistent signals across timeframes
Performance Benefits
-
Optimized Calculation: Minimal CPU usage even on multiple charts
-
Fast Execution: Real-time signal generation without lag
-
Stable Operation: No memory leaks or platform crashes
-
Easy Integration: Simple setup with sensible defaults
Use Cases
Day Trading
-
Identify intraday momentum shifts
-
Catch breakouts with trend confirmation
-
Scalp with clear exit signals
Swing Trading
-
Spot trend reversals early
-
Ride momentum waves with confidence
-
Multi-timeframe position validation
Algorithmic Trading
-
Reliable signal source for EAs
-
Consistent logic across all pairs
-
Easy buffer integration
Professional Results
Traders report consistent performance in:
-
Trend Identification: Early detection of momentum changes
-
False Signal Reduction: Dual-condition filtering
-
Entry Precision: Clear trigger points with visual confirmation
-
Risk Management: Objective stop-loss and take-profit levels
System Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (latest version recommended)
-
Account: Demo or Live
-
Experience: Suitable for all trader levels
-
Markets: All MT5-traded instruments
Support & Updates
-
📞 Priority Support: Direct developer assistance
-
🔄 Free Updates: Lifetime indicator improvements
-
📚 Comprehensive Documentation: Detailed usage guide
-
🎥 Video Tutorials: Step-by-step setup and strategy videos
Why QuantumEdge?
"After testing numerous momentum indicators, QuantumEdge stands out for its reliability and clarity. The dual-signal approach significantly reduces false signals while catching major moves early. It's become an essential tool in my trading arsenal." - Professional Trader
"**30-Day Risk-Free Trial** through QuantumEdge limited(time limited) - Test every feature completely before buying. No questions asked, no risk - the trial does everything the paid version does for 30 days." "**Why we offer a trial instead of refunds:** Unlike other developers who take your money then make you beg for refunds, we let you test everything first. After 30 days, you'll know exactly if QuantumEdge works for you."
"**Why Uploaded as separate product :** because the market limits free trialin the strategie test and we need you to see results in action do the forward testing by using it oon the chart same as final product and make the wright decision.
IMPORTANT NOTE
Trading involve significant risk always try new strategies on DEMO account first and only risk what you tolerate draw down are real in every strategies always expect them to be high trading expert advises always advice a maximum lot size for 1000$ account to be 0.03 trade responsibly wisely and always keep the risk management first no strategies or tools are completely safe