Gina Panel MT5

1. Brief Description of Gina Panel Code Functionality for End UserThe "Gina Panel" is a customizable trading dashboard Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It provides a graphical user interface (GUI) overlay on your chart to simplify trading and account management. Key functionalities include:
  • Account Monitoring: Displays real-time balance, equity, profit/loss, margin levels, and net positions in a compact panel.
  • Trade Execution: Quick buttons for buying/selling at market, setting lot sizes, and closing positions (all, last, profitable, losing, or pending orders).
  • Position Management: Supports stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), trailing stop (TS), and breakeven (BE) for long/short trades. Values can be calculated in pips/points, percentages, or money, with options for per-order or average-based application.
  • Symbol Information: Shows spread, swap rates, tick values, leverage, and other symbol details in an expandable info box.
  • Customization: Light/dark themes, panel resizing, chart shift control, and min/max lot modes. Minimizable for a compact view.
  • Alerts and Safety: Pop-up alerts for actions (e.g., order confirmations, zero balance warnings). Handles market closures, connection status, and error retries.
  • Efficiency: Caches order data to reduce computations, supports multiple symbols, and integrates with MT5's one-click trading.

This EA is ideal for manual traders wanting a streamlined interface without complex automation. It does not auto-trade but enhances manual control.2. Manual of Gina Panel MQL5 Code for Beginner UsersThis manual is designed for beginners new to MT5 and EAs. It explains how to install, use, and troubleshoot the "Gina Panel" EA.

Introduction

  • What is Gina Panel?: A trading tool that adds a panel to your MT5 chart. It helps monitor your account, execute trades quickly, manage open positions (e.g., set SL/TP), and view symbol details. It's not an automated robot—it requires your input for trades.
  • Key Benefits for Beginners:
    • Simplifies complex MT5 features into buttons and displays.
    • Reduces errors by showing real-time calculations (e.g., margin impact of trades).
    • Customizable to avoid cluttering your chart.
  • Limitations: It's for educational/trading purposes only—test on a demo account first. No support for illegal activities (per safety instructions in code).
  • System Requirements: MT5 terminal, stable internet, any broker/symbol.
Installation
  1. Download the EA: Save the provided MQL5 code as Gina Panel.ex4
  2. Copy to MT5 Folder:
    • Open MT5 > File > Open Data Folder.
    • Navigate to MQL5\Experts.
    • Paste the .ex4 file here.
  3. Attach to Chart:
    • In MT5, open a chart (e.g., EURUSD).
    • Drag "Gina Panel" from Navigator (Ctrl+N) > Experts onto the chart.
    • In the pop-up, enable "Allow live trading" if prompted.
    • Click OK. The panel should appear in the top-left corner.
  4. Troubleshooting:
    • If no panel: Check Journal tab for errors (e.g., "Expert not allowed"). Enable auto-trading (Ctrl+E or toolbar button).
    • Restart MT5 if issues persist.
    • Test on a demo account to avoid real money risks.
Interface OverviewThe panel appears as a rectangular box on your chart (top-left by default). It can be minimized/resized/moved.
  • Top Bar (Always Visible):
    • Move icon (drag to reposition panel).
    • "A" button: Checks connection and auto-resizes panel.
    • Minimize/Maximize button: Collapses to a small bar.

Рекомендуем также
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Утилиты
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
EA Hedger MT5
Sergej Chukhista
3 (2)
Утилиты
Купили торговый советник, подписались на сигнал или торгуете вручную?! Не забывайте об управлении рисками. EA Hedger   – это профессиональная торговая утилита с множеством настроек, которая позволяет управлять рисками с помощью хеджирования. Хеджирование – это методика торговли, которая предполагает открытие противоположных позиций к уже открытым позициям. С помощью хеджирования позиция может быть полностью или частично локирована (взята в замок). Например, на вашем счёте открыты три позиции: E
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
Утилиты
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Эксперты
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Protected profit
Vasiliy Pritchin
Утилиты
Protected profit это логическое продолжение проекта Equity monitor. Исправлены недочёты и внесены дополнительные моменты. В данном продукте разработан процентный  Traling stop, как на отдельную позицию, так и на дневную прибыль в целом. Есть возможность закрыть позицию по заданному проценту убытка, а так же можно закрыть все позиции по проценту дневной прибыли. Настройки просты и понятны.  Например: Риск на позицию 1% Позиция закроется если процент убытка превысит 1%. Traling 3% допустимое сниже
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Утилиты
Этот инструмент поможет вам закрыть все открытые ордера одним щелчком мыши, просто нажмите «Закрыть все». Если вы хотите закрыть только прибыльные ордера, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть прибыльные», после нажатия все плавающие ордера будут закрыты; Если вы хотите закрыть только ордера с плавающими убытками, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть убыточные», после нажатия все ордера с плавающими убытками будут закрыты.
TraderPanel STA for MT5
Ren Xiang Wang
Утилиты
Executor Trader Panel (Sta) - Standard Version   is a multi-functional trading tool designed for traders. The trading panel integrates over 30 individual functions and more than 10 combined functions, providing traders with a highly flexible operational approach. Main Features of the Executor: Instant Connection Status:   Immediately know if the connection with the broker is lost. Time Synchronization:   Instantly know the current local time and the time of the trading server. Universal Compati
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
Lucky Trade Panel MT5
Nina Yermolenko
Утилиты
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Советник  Auto SLTP Maker MT5  призван помочь тем, кто забывает устанавливать в сделках параметры StopLoss и/или TakeProfit, либо торгуют на слишком быстром рынке, чтобы успевать это сделать вовремя. Он автоматически отслеживает сделки без уровней StopLoss и/или TakeProfit и проверяет, какой их уровень, согласно настройкам, необходимо установить для сделок. Данный продукт работает как с рыночными ордерами, так и с отложенными. Тип ордеров, на которые он будет реагировать можно выбрать в настройк
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (581)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Layer Master Grid Trader MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (3)
Утилиты
Layer Master: профессиональный инструмент для торговли по сетке для MT5 50% DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY - BE QUICK!!! Преобразуйте свою торговлю по сетке с помощью Layer Master — самого интуитивно понятного и мощного набора инструментов для управления ордерами, разработанного специально для профессиональных трейдеров. MT4   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79133 Торговля по сетке Master с точностью Layer Master производит революцию в размещении и управлении сделками по
Virgilio Trading Helper
Luigi Lopez
Утилиты
Virgilio is a multifunction control panel consisting of several panels, each of which performs one of the most useful functions used by traders. Its aesthetic is unique, designed to blend into any working environment and offer a user experience that makes work even more enjoyable. Its operativity is simple and intuitive, developed with attention to details to be as userfriendly as possible. Its main panel displays all the basic account and chart data. The first panel offers the user the possib
Auto SL TP adjustable
Rattanon Hirunyakarn
Утилиты
Manually enter the price for Buy position or Sell position. This EA will automatically open 3 orders and also 3 Pending (In deposited position) = Total 6 orders per one click Please see Screenshot or Videos for more explanation. - Easy to manage your different order. - Fast in modification for SL and TP. - Can modified the SL and TP depends on individual techniques.
DAQ Capital Visual Trading Position Tool
Andreas Per David Bergstrom
Утилиты
DAQ Capital - Visual Position Tool Stop guessing your lot sizes. Start planning trades like a professional with the visual precision of TradingView, now inside MetaTrader 5. Get this tool for FREE Unlock lifetime access to this tool (and much more) by joining the DAQ Capital community! Join here: https://daqcapital.pro/ Designed by DAQ Capital, this utility solves the biggest problem for trade
DYJ Game Device
Daying Cao
Утилиты
DYJ Game Device   is an EA , It has a graphical interface operation,It includes manual opening and quick closing buttons or mobile opening buttons. that follows the virtual transaction record of any dyj indicator to actually open and close positions. You can follow orders according to 5 major strategies Trend mode: Accept the profit and loss ratio assigned to each trader by the market at the close of each day. The actual operation is 1 order each time, with a fixed number of lots each time, such
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Эксперты
Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Эксперты
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Эксперты
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Green Mower 1 MT5
Yaakov Markos
Утилиты
By :ForextraderEanow   Green Mower 10.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open grid of trades with the same size (not martingale)  and make PROFIT even when the Forex price moves in the WRONG Direction
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
Утилиты
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Профессиональное управление трейлинг-стопом (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager PRO — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует управление трейлинг-стопом по открытым позициям. Он может управлять всеми позициями на счете или только теми, которые отфильтрованы по символу и/или MagicNumber. Советник реализует несколько режимов: фиксированный трейлинг в пунктах, трейлинг на основе ATR, автоматический перевод в безубыток, частичное закрытие и визуальную панель
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Утилиты
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Panel Orders MT5
Maksim Novikov
Утилиты
Данная утилита (в роли советника) позволяет открывать и закрывать позиции в пару кликов. Панель управления , в виде графических объектов, позволяет управлять ордерами, без помощи сторонних программ. Особенности программы: 1. Есть возможность выбора лота. Либо обычный фиксированный, либо процент от депозита. 2. Горизонтальные линии, включив которые Вы сможете легко определить для себя желаемый Стоп Лосс и Тейк Профит для открытия будущей позиции. 3. Данная программа может закрыть любой тип поз
Trader Menu Info v5
Daniel Damian Palasz
Утилиты
Trader Menu Info v5 is a powerful trading tool designed to enhance decision-making for traders by providing a comprehensive suite of analytical features. This advanced platform integrates multiple technical analysis components, delivering real-time insights directly within the trading environment. The first key feature is the detection of candlestick patterns, offering clear buy, sell, or neutral signals based on recognized formations such as Doji, Hammer, Engulfing, and more. This allows trader
Trade Manager Assistant MT5
Ianina Nadirova
Утилиты
Улучшите свою ручную торговлю: точное, быстрое и автоматизированное управление рисками с помощью Trade Manager Assistant Получите полные инструкции по настройке и изучите возможности Trade Manager Assistant, используя предоставленную бесплатную демо-версию. Более подробную информацию можно получить по ссылке   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625       . Ручная торговля требует тщательного анализа и быстрого принятия решений, но риск ошибок исполнения, несоответствий и путаницы в параметра
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Automatic TP and SL
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Утилиты
TradeGuard    by Chart Walker TradeGuard is a MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading experience by automating key aspects of trade management. This EA excels in efficiently managing Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, offering a seamless and intelligent approach to trailing stops. One of TradeGuard's standout features is its Smart Trailing Stop, which dynamically adjusts the trailing distance based on market conditions. This adaptive approach helps maximize profits dur
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
Утилиты
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
T Position Size Calculator
Thyda Saing
Утилиты
Demo version T Position Size Calculator   doesn't work in the strategy tester. The Strategy Tester does not support the processing of ChartEvent. It does not support most of the panel's functionality. Contact me for any questions or ideas for improvement or in case of a bug found. Control and manage your trading like a professional trader with T Position Size Calculator. T Position Size Calculator – an MT5 Expert Adviser, is a user-friendly custom tools (Dialog Panel and Three Lines, Order Line
С этим продуктом покупают
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Утилиты
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Утилиты
Crypto Ticks для MetaTrader 5 – Потоковые данные тиков и стакана ордеров в реальном времени Обзор Crypto Ticks передаёт тиковые данные и глубину рынка от ведущих криптобирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Подходит для трейдеров, которым нужны точные данные для скальпинга, алгоритмических стратегий и тестирования. Поддерживаемые биржи Binance: Spot (глубина стакана в активном окне графика) и Futures (много символов с глубиной стакана) KuCoin: Spot и Futures (поддержка стакана) Bybit: Futures и Inverse Fut
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Утилиты
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Riskless Pyramid Mt5
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
3.5 (2)
Утилиты
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Утилиты
Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Утилиты
Live Forex Signals предназначен для торговли по сигналам сайта   https://live-forex-signals.com/en  и  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal для MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81445 Параметры Username и Password  если у вас имеется подписка на сайты   live-forex-signals.com / foresignal.com , тогда вам следует заполнить эти параметры своими учетными данными; если подписки нет, тогда оставьте поля пустыми; Komment   комментарий к открываемым сделкам Risk   риск в п
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Утилиты
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Ultimate Trade Copier MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
5 (2)
Утилиты
This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Утилиты
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Утилиты
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite Expert Advisor (EA) on MT5 while executing on prop-firm compliant futures accounts (e.g., Apex, Topstep) that clear via Tradovate. NEW in v2.0: Multi-Symbol Support (Trade Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow from one chart), List-Based Filtering. Click here to read the Full Manual & Setup Guide Key Features Multi-Symbol Control: Manage trades for multiple instruments simultaneously
Smart Position Sizer
Michael Musco
Утилиты
Smart Position Sizer (MT5) Two clicks to map risk, auto-size, and execute with SL/TP prefilled—fast, visual, broker-aware. Built to work beautifully across Forex, Futures, Indices, Metals, and CFD symbols . Why traders love it (by market) Forex Spread-aware sizing (optional): include current spread in risk so your lot size targets net risk. Pip & 5-digit precision: correct pip math on majors/minors; handles mini/micro volume steps automatically. Side-price logic: uses bid/ask correctly for SL/T
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Утилиты
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Утилиты
Торговый инструмент Binance для MT5 1. Этот продукт включает в себя графики в реальном времени через Websocket, исторические графики, автоматическое обновление при перезапуске терминала MT5 для обеспечения бесперебойной работы без ручного вмешательства, что обеспечивает бесперебойную торговлю на Binance. Торговля, графики в реальном времени и исторические данные доступны для спотовых и фьючерсных сделок. Функции графиков: 1. Графики в реальном времени OHLC через Websocket (wss) 2. Обновление
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
Другие продукты этого автора
Gina Dual TPO
Oscar Ozog
Индикаторы
Gina Dual TPO — Brief MQL5 indicator TPO + Volume profile overlaid on chart — fast, scalable, and beginner-friendly. Built for traders who read market structure by POC and Value Area. What it is An MQL5 indicator that overlays dual market profiles—Time-at-Price (TPO) and Volume-at-Price (VPO)—directly on your chart. It’s fast (pixel-based drawing), scalable, and beginner-friendly. Who it’s for Intraday and swing traders who read market structure via POC (Point of Control) and Value Area to spot
FREE
Gina Dual TPO MT4
Oscar Ozog
Индикаторы
Gina Dual TPO — Brief MQL4 indicator TPO + Volume profile overlaid on chart — fast, scalable, and beginner-friendly. Built for traders who read market structure by POC and Value Area. What it is An MQL4 indicator that overlays dual market profiles—Time-at-Price (TPO) and Volume-at-Price (VPO)—directly on your chart. It’s fast (pixel-based drawing), scalable, and beginner-friendly. Who it’s for Intraday and swing traders who read market structure via POC (Point of Control) and Value Area to spot
FREE
Gina Panel
Oscar Ozog
Утилиты
1. Brief Description of Gina Panel Code Functionality for End User The "Gina Panel" is a customizable trading dashboard Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It provides a graphical user interface (GUI) overlay on your chart to simplify trading and account management. Key functionalities include: Account Monitoring : Displays real-time balance, equity, profit/loss, margin levels, and net positions in a compact panel. Trade Execution : Quick buttons for buying/selling at market, setting lot
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв