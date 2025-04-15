TimeZone MT4

The Time Zone indicator allows users to set specific time periods for major trading sessions (Asian, European, North American) and display them with distinct colors on the chart. Users can choose how many days of trading zones to show, set the start and end times for each session, and define the color to represent each trading period. The chart refreshes at user-defined intervals to ensure the time zone data is accurate and current.

Key Features:

  • Display Trading Zones: Users can choose to display trading zones for several previous days, with the indicator marking each session on the chart according to the specified times and colors, helping traders easily identify active market times.
  • Customizable Time Zones: Users can set the start and end times and select colors for three major trading sessions: Asian, European, and North American, ensuring that each session is clearly distinguishable based on the selected market hours.
  • Color Marking: The indicator uses user-defined colors to mark different trading sessions, making it easier for traders to quickly identify which market is active, allowing them to better plan trading strategies.
  • Auto-Refresh: The chart refreshes at a set interval (default every 5 minutes) to ensure the trading zone information is updated in real-time.

Use Cases:

  • Multi-Time Zone Trading Strategies: For traders who focus on global markets, this indicator helps identify the active times of different sessions, allowing them to adjust strategies accordingly. For example, focus on Asian market assets during the Asian session, and switch to European or North American assets as the respective sessions open.
  • Visual Chart Display: By color-coding different market sessions, traders can easily see the opening and closing times of each market, enabling faster decision-making and strategy adjustments.
  • Dynamic Market Tracking: With the chart refresh feature, traders can ensure that the time zone information is updated frequently, allowing them to stay on top of session changes in a multi-time zone trading environment.

Why Use the Time Zone Indicator?

  • Clear Time Zone Display: By marking trading zones with colors, traders can easily understand the active market sessions, allowing them to adjust trading strategies to fit global market dynamics.
  • Flexible Customization: Users can customize the start and end times and choose the display color for each session, offering a high level of personalization to fit their trading preferences.
  • Multi-Day Display: Traders can choose to display trading zones for several previous days, which helps track market activity across multiple sessions and is especially useful for traders using multi-day strategies.

Advantages:

  • Ideal for Multi-Time Zone Traders: This indicator helps traders who follow Asian, European, and North American markets manage their trading schedules more efficiently, ensuring they don’t miss important market sessions.
  • Intuitive Market Session Display: The color-coded display helps traders quickly recognize the current active trading session, saving time and improving efficiency in a busy market environment.
  • Real-Time Refresh: The chart refresh interval ensures the time zone information is always accurate, without the need for manual updates.

Conclusion:

The Time Zone indicator is a valuable tool for traders who engage in global markets, helping them easily recognize the trading sessions for different markets through color-coded visual cues. Users can customize the start and end times for each session and choose how many days of trading zones to display, along with setting the chart’s refresh interval. Whether for short-term traders or those using multi-day strategies, this indicator allows for better trading planning and optimization based on the time zone shifts across global markets.



Constructor
Aleksey Semenov
Утилиты
Constructor – удобный инструмент для создания, проверки, построения (конструктор стратегий) и применения торговых стратегий и идей, тестирования и использования отдельных индикаторов и их групп. Constructor включает в себя открытие, закрытие, сопровождение сделок, модуль усреднения, модуль восстановления, а также различные варианты торговли с усреднением или без, с применением мартингейла или без. К продукту можно подключить до 10 различных внешних индикаторов, подробная инструкция приложена в p
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Индикаторы
Трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. Скользящая Хала является усовершенствованным вариантом скользящей средней, которая достаточно точно показывает момент разворота тренда, ее часто применяют в качестве фильтра сигналов. Сочетание двух периодов скользящей Хала полнее использует эти преимущества: HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда. Особенности
FREE
Tipu Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.88 (8)
Утилиты
Серия Tipu Panel представляет собой набор инновационных индикаторов, созданных для консолидации значений индикаторов в виде панели. Индикаторы легко могут загромоздить график и отвлечь вас от большей картины. Это также может быть подавляющим и визуально истощающим. Tipu Panel упрощает это, отображая каждый индикатор в виде аккуратно оформленной панели с ячейками. Вы можете настроить панель для отображения сигналов индикаторов на нескольких таймфреймах, а также для быстрого переключения между тай
FREE
Spread and trend
Sergei Lopukhov
Утилиты
Информирование пользователя о величине текущего спрэда цветом, в зависимости от тренда. Простой и удобный информатор. Расположить можно в любом месте графика (настраивается во входных параметрах). При активном индикаторе наносим на график горизонтальную линию цветом, указанным во входных параметрах. Эта линия будет (по Вашему мнению) точкой разворота тренда. Если цена будет ниже линии - цвет величины спрэда будет окрашен в цвет "медвежьего" тренда, если цена буде выше линии - цвет величины спрэ
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT4 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торговать на пробой флэта (br
FREE
Countdown Candle Close MT4
Sid Ali Temkit
4 (1)
Индикаторы
The Candle Countdown Timer for MetaTrader 4 (also available for MT5) is a vital indicator designed to help you manage your trading time effectively. It keeps you updated about market open and close times by displaying the remaining time before the current candle closes and a new one forms. This powerful tool enables you to make well-informed trading decisions. Key Features: Asia Range: Comes with an option to extend the range. Broker Time, New York, London Time: Displays the current broker time
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic fibonacci - это индикатор, который автоматически строит коррекции Фибоначчи, основываясь на количестве баров, выбранных в параметре BarsToScan. Линии Фибоначчи автоматически обновляются в реальном времени при появлении новых максимальных и минимальных значений среди выбранных баров. В настройках индикатора можно выбрать уровни, значения которых будут отображены. Также можно выбрать цвет уровней, что позволяет трейдеру прикреплять индикатор несколько раз с разными настройками и цве
FREE
OneClick Wonder light
Hajime Tsuro
Утилиты
This is a light version of OneClickWonder. It has a limitation of lotsize ( 0.01 ) and also the trade direction (only SELL ) and magic number is fiexd (magic number = 11 ) ------------------------------------ OneClickWonder manages open trades by   Magic Number   and   Symbol , providing: ·            Individual or Basket Trailing Stop ·            Optional Averaging system   (adds new trades automatically) ·            OneClickOrder buttons   (BUY / SELL directly from chart) ·            Works
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Думаю, всем известно такое правило управление капиталом, как «Сейф». Для тех, кто не в курсе, сейф предполагает закрытие половины позиции после того, как прибыль по сделке сровнялась с размером стопа. Таким образом, даже если цена разворачивается и цепляет стоп, Вы уже не потеряете деньги, т.к. точно такой же размер прибыли был получен при закрытии части позиции ранее. Советник Safety имеет всего одну настройку – лот закрытия. Оставив ее в положении 0, советник будет закрывать ровно половину сде
FREE
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Утилиты
TradeMirror - это советник-копировщик для платформы MT4/MT5. Почему TradeMirror Мы понимаем важность безопасности, стабильности и конфиденциальности для финансового программного обеспечения, поэтому мы приложили максимум усилий для детального укрепления этих трех элементов: Предоставляет удобный графический интерфейс, которым легко управлять Фокус на конфиденциальности и безопасности, подходит для различных финансовых сценариев с требованиями конфиденциальности при распределении заказов Точная р
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Утилиты
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для MetaTrader 4. Она использует ценовые уровни Фибоначчи в сочетании с анализом тренда и структуры для определения точек входа и выхода. Советник поддерживает как длинные, так и короткие позиции и включает встроенные параметры управления рисками. Основные характеристики: • Использует логику коррекции и расширения Фибоначчи для построения точек входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита. • Настраиваемый размер л
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Утилиты
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT4
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT4
Francisco Rayol
Индикаторы
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was designed to assist your trading experience. It draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in re
FREE
Second Timeframe Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Утилиты
Second Timeframe Eval MT4 The application displays higher timeframe information directly on your active chart without switching between timeframes. It automatically updates the overlay data as new bars form on the higher timeframe.   Please note that the application needs approximately one minute to load initially. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trad
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Основное назначение: "Pin Bars" предназначен для автоматического обнаружения пин-баров на графиках финансовых рынках. Пин-бар – это свеча с характерным телом и длинным хвостом, которая может сигнализировать о развороте тренда или коррекции. Принцип работы: Индикатор анализирует каждую свечу на графике, определяя размер тела, хвоста и носа свечи. При обнаружении пин-бара, соответствующего заранее определенным параметрам, индикатор отмечает его на графике стрелкой вверх или вниз, в зависимости от
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Индикаторы
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Scaled Awesome Oscillator mq4
Daniel Opoku
Индикаторы
Скалированный индикатор потрясающего осциллятора (SAO) представляет собой усовершенствованную версию индикатора потрясающего осциллятора, целью которой является установление стабильных точек опоры для выявления рыночных перегибов. В отличие от стандартного индикатора потрясающего осциллятора, который регистрирует изменения в пипсах для разных товаров, единственной неизменной точкой отсчета является нулевая линия. Это ограничение мешает инвесторам и трейдерам точно определить уровни для разворота
FREE
Buffer Finder Tool
Afsal Meerankutty
4.75 (4)
Утилиты
CyberZingFx Buffer Finder Tool Developed for Finding Buffers of Indicator to use in Universal Indicator EA . This is Not an Indicator or EA CyberZingFx Buffer Finder Tool is utility tool designed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) users. It is a standalone application that helps you easily find the buffers of any MT4 indicator, allowing you to use them in your Universal Indicator EA. With the Buffer Finder Tool, you no longer have to search through the data window to find the buffers you need.
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Данный показатель рисует открытые, высокие, низкие и закрывающие цены на указанные период и его можно отрегулировать для специфического часового пояса. Это важные уровни, которые выглядят многие институциональные и профессиональные трейдеры и могут быть полезны для вас, чтобы знать места, где они могут быть больше активный. Доступные периоды: Предыдущий день. Предыдущая неделя. Предыдущий месяц. Предыдущий квартал. Предыдущий год. Или
FREE
Golden Sizer By SKPAD
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
Утилиты
Golden Sizer By SKPAD – Calculateur et Gestionnaire de Position Intelligent Golden Sizer est bien plus qu'un simple outil de trading : c'est un assistant stratégique complet pour la gestion des risques et des positions. Conçu pour s'adapter à tous les styles de trading – du débutant au professionnel, du swing trader au scalpeur – il transforme votre approche des marchés grâce à une interface intuitive, une précision de calcul optimale et une exécution rapide. Compatible avec tous les marchés (F
FREE
