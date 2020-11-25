Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 2650: Фоновая загрузка графиков и улучшения в профилировщике MQL5-кода - страница 40

Новый комментарий
 
Slava :

How did you determine that the levels are not displayed on the M1?

Show screenshots illustrating the problem

To recreate the problem:

1) Create a fibo on chart on a W1 or Mn chart timeframe - attach a weekly Fibonacci image.  

2) Change the chart timeframe to M5 or M1 and the levels will disappear - attached pictures M5 M1

3) visualization is set to ALL  

I still have the problem on version 2690


To recreate the problem:

1) Create a Fibo chart on a W1 or Mn chart timeframe - attach a weekly Fibonacci image.  

2) Change the chart timeframe to M5 or M1 and the Phoebe levels will disappear - attached pictures M5 M1

3) visualization is set to ALL  

I still have the problem on version 2690

Документация по MQL5: Проверка состояния / Period
Документация по MQL5: Проверка состояния / Period
  • www.mql5.com
Period - Проверка состояния - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
Файлы:
Weekly_Fib.PNG  36 kb
M5_Fib.png  31 kb
M1_Fib.png  30 kb
 
Paul Anscombe:

Чтобы воссоздать проблему:

1)   Создайте Фибо-график на таймфрейме графика W1 или Mn - прикрепите недельное изображение Фибоначчи.

2) Измените таймфрейм графика на M5 или M1 и уровни Фиби исчезнут - прикрепленные картинки M5 M1

3)   визуализация установлена на ВСЕ

У меня сейчас на версии 2690 проблема все еще существует


To recreate the problem:

1) Create a Fibo chart on a W1 or Mn chart timeframe - attach a weekly Fibonacci image.  

2) Change the chart timeframe to M5 or M1 and the Phoebe levels will disappear - attached pictures M5 M1

3) visualization is set to ALL  

I still have the problem on version 2690

Поставьте галку на свойстве "луч вправо"


 
Slava :

Check the "ray to the right" property


that is all set correctly  

you can see that the levels go to the edge of the chart


все настроено правильно

вы можете видеть, что уровни идут к краю графика

 
Paul Anscombe:

that is all set correctly  

you can see that the levels go to the edge of the chart


все настроено правильно

вы можете видеть, что уровни идут к краю графика

Добавьте в описания уровней " (%$) ", чтобы была видна цена каждого уровня


После перехода на таймфрейм M5 или M1 попробуйте изменить вертикальный масштаб графика. Для этого в правом поле графика, где цены, зажать левую кнопку мыши и переместить мышь вниз


 
Slava :

Add "(% $)" to the level descriptions so that the price of each level is visible


After switching to M5 or M1 timeframes, try changing the vertical scale of the chart . To do this, in the right field of the chart, where prices are, hold down the right mouse button and move the mouse down

Slava :

Add "(% $)" to the level descriptions so that the price of each level is visible


After switching to M5 or M1 timeframes, try changing the vertical scale of the chart . To do this, in the right field of the chart, where prices are, hold down the right mouse button and move the mouse down

Hi Slava

I have done that, same results (see attached)

I have another MT5 install does the same thing.

Regards

Привет Слава

Я так и сделал, результаты те же (см. Приложение)

У меня другая установка MT5 делает то же самое.

С уважением

Файлы:
Fib_Weekly.PNG  42 kb
Fib_M1.PNG  35 kb
 
Paul Anscombe:

Hi Slava

I have done that, same results (see attached)

I have another MT5 install does the same thing.

Regards

Привет Слава

Я так и сделал, результаты те же (см. Приложение)

У меня другая установка MT5 делает то же самое.

С уважением

К сожалению, указанное поведение не воспроизводится.

Сохраните шаблон графика и прикрепите здесь. Либо в личных сообщениях

 
Slava:

К сожалению, указанное поведение не воспроизводится.

Сохраните шаблон графика и прикрепите здесь. Либо в личных сообщениях

Кол-во баров в окне?

 
В сигналах, думаю не обязательно управляющему иметь  миллиарды для того чтобы  предоставлять сигналы для инвесторов. У инвестора может быть миллионы или миллиарды а у трейдера если подсчитать не хватит денег на открытие.  Как бы есть идея но нет доступа для полноценного сервиса для крупных инвесторов. Нормальные брокера дают минимальный объем 100 акции, одна тесла по 500 требует 50 000$. Суммы не особо подъемные для трейдеров которые хотят торговать множеством инструментов. 
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
  • www.mql5.com
Для получения текущей рыночной информации служат функции SymbolInfoInteger(), SymbolInfoDouble() и SymbolInfoString(). В качестве второго параметра этих функций допустимо передавать один из идентификаторов из перечислений ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER, ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE и ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING соответственно. Некоторые символы (как правило...
 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Кол-во баров в окне?

Кстати, да. Хороший вопрос
1...3334353637383940
Новый комментарий