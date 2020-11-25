Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 2650: Фоновая загрузка графиков и улучшения в профилировщике MQL5-кода - страница 40
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How did you determine that the levels are not displayed on the M1?
Show screenshots illustrating the problem
To recreate the problem:
1) Create a fibo on chart on a W1 or Mn chart timeframe - attach a weekly Fibonacci image.
2) Change the chart timeframe to M5 or M1 and the levels will disappear - attached pictures M5 M1
3) visualization is set to ALL
I still have the problem on version 2690
To recreate the problem:
1) Create a Fibo chart on a W1 or Mn chart timeframe - attach a weekly Fibonacci image.
2) Change the chart timeframe to M5 or M1 and the Phoebe levels will disappear - attached pictures M5 M1
3) visualization is set to ALL
I still have the problem on version 2690
Чтобы воссоздать проблему:
1) Создайте Фибо-график на таймфрейме графика W1 или Mn - прикрепите недельное изображение Фибоначчи.
2) Измените таймфрейм графика на M5 или M1 и уровни Фиби исчезнут - прикрепленные картинки M5 M1
3) визуализация установлена на ВСЕ
У меня сейчас на версии 2690 проблема все еще существует
To recreate the problem:
1) Create a Fibo chart on a W1 or Mn chart timeframe - attach a weekly Fibonacci image.
2) Change the chart timeframe to M5 or M1 and the Phoebe levels will disappear - attached pictures M5 M1
3) visualization is set to ALL
I still have the problem on version 2690
Поставьте галку на свойстве "луч вправо"
Check the "ray to the right" property
that is all set correctly
you can see that the levels go to the edge of the chart
все настроено правильно
вы можете видеть, что уровни идут к краю графика
that is all set correctly
you can see that the levels go to the edge of the chart
все настроено правильно
вы можете видеть, что уровни идут к краю графика
Добавьте в описания уровней " (%$) ", чтобы была видна цена каждого уровня
После перехода на таймфрейм M5 или M1 попробуйте изменить вертикальный масштаб графика. Для этого в правом поле графика, где цены, зажать левую кнопку мыши и переместить мышь вниз
Add "(% $)" to the level descriptions so that the price of each level is visible
After switching to M5 or M1 timeframes, try changing the vertical scale of the chart . To do this, in the right field of the chart, where prices are, hold down the right mouse button and move the mouse down
Add "(% $)" to the level descriptions so that the price of each level is visible
After switching to M5 or M1 timeframes, try changing the vertical scale of the chart . To do this, in the right field of the chart, where prices are, hold down the right mouse button and move the mouse down
Hi Slava
I have done that, same results (see attached)
I have another MT5 install does the same thing.
Regards
Привет Слава
Я так и сделал, результаты те же (см. Приложение)
У меня другая установка MT5 делает то же самое.
С уважением
Hi Slava
I have done that, same results (see attached)
I have another MT5 install does the same thing.
Regards
Привет Слава
Я так и сделал, результаты те же (см. Приложение)
У меня другая установка MT5 делает то же самое.
С уважением
К сожалению, указанное поведение не воспроизводится.
Сохраните шаблон графика и прикрепите здесь. Либо в личных сообщениях
К сожалению, указанное поведение не воспроизводится.
Сохраните шаблон графика и прикрепите здесь. Либо в личных сообщениях
Кол-во баров в окне?
Кол-во баров в окне?