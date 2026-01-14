Ошибки, баги, вопросы - страница 194
Вы упускаете торговые возможности:
- Бесплатные приложения для трейдинга
- 8 000+ сигналов для копирования
- Экономические новости для анализа финансовых рынков
Регистрация Вход
Вы принимаете политику сайта и условия использования
Если у вас нет учетной записи, зарегистрируйтесь
Еще, со времен MQL 4 прошло много времени, компьютеры стали сильнее, а генетический алгоритм в тестере остался тем же. Тем более сделали удаленных агентов.
Необходимость перебирать большее количество параметров была всегда - а теперь есть и аппаратная возможность.
Было бы очень полезно доработать генетический алгоритм и расширить количество итераций с 10 000 хотябы до 100 000. Я так понимаю, для этого нужно увеличить количество поколений для генетического алгоритма. Можно сделать, что бы количество поколений выбиралось автоматически, но лучше бы было, что бы можно было в ручную выбрать (автоматичски, 10, 20...1000 и т.п.).
Лично мне это нужно для поиска патернов (для "триллионов" вариантов - 10 000 маловато). Но, я думаю, что будет много задач, где это будет полезно.
Очень надеюсь, что вы согласитесь, с такой необходимостью.
Генетический алгоритм на имеет жесткого предела, а работает до тех пор, пока есть прирост целевой функции. Число около 10000 является первым оценочным приближением.
То есть, генерация может остановиться и до 10 000, а может и дальше пойти. Часто оказывается меньше.
Генетический алгоритм на имеет жесткого предела, а работает до тех пор, пока есть прирост целевой функции. Число около 10000 является первым оценочным приближением.
То есть, генерация может остановиться и до 10 000, а может и дальше пойти. Часто оказывается меньше.
Кто-нибудь попробовал Тестер в билде 355. Нет ни оптимизации, ни тестирования-вот лог (ничего плохого не заметил). Сделок нет. При оптимизации задействуется только 1 ядро.
CS 0 Core 1 18:07:35 agent process started
OG 0 Core 1 18:07:35 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
DO 0 Core 1 18:07:36 connected
GM 0 Core 1 18:07:36 authorized (agent build 355)
OD 0 Tester 18:07:36 EURUSD,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\Examples\Ermak\G_15.ex5 from 2009.01.01 00:00 to 2010.01.01 00:00 to be started
FD 0 Core 1 18:07:37 common synchronization completed
FO 0 Core 1 18:07:37 3124 bytes of account info loaded
FE 0 Core 1 18:07:37 3768 bytes of group info loaded
IR 0 Core 1 18:07:37 7170 bytes of tester parameters loaded
QH 0 Core 1 18:07:37 275 bytes of selected symbols loaded
GM 0 Core 1 18:07:37 expert file added: Experts\Examples\Ermak\G_15.ex5. 41811 bytes loaded
RI 0 Core 1 18:07:37 initial deposit 100000.00 USD, leverage 1:500
KQ 0 Core 1 18:07:37 successfully initialized
JK 0 Core 1 18:07:37 67 Kb of total initialization data received
IQ 0 Core 1 18:07:37 performance: 92
PF 0 Core 1 18:07:37 EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
FR 0 Core 1 18:07:39 EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
DI 0 Core 1 18:07:39 EURUSD: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
PD 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
FR 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
QR 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
GI 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): 1 minutes OHLC ticks generating. OnTick executed on the bar begin only
EH 0 Core 1 18:07:40 EURUSD,H1: testing of Experts\Examples\Ermak\G_15.ex5 from 2009.01.01 00:00 to 2010.01.01 00:00 started with inputs:
GG 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Lot=0.10
KG 0 Core 1 18:07:40 St_L=200
GR 0 Core 1 18:07:40 K_Pr=1.5
NS 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Stp=true
JF 0 Core 1 18:07:40 AdW=1
NJ 0 Core 1 18:07:40 AdD=2
KP 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Step=60
KS 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Tm=false
ED 0 Core 1 18:07:40 God=0
NK 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Tr1_1=0
LO 0 Core 1 18:07:40 Tr1_2=1
MP 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_3=13
DD 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_4=11
IK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_5=4
FO 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_6=2
HP 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_7=14
PD 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_8=15
LK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_9=3
GO 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_10=17
OR 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_11=12
RE 0 Core 1 18:07:41 Tr1_12=7
EK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
CF 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
CF 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
IM 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
HO 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
QK 0 Core 1 18:07:41 EURUSD,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
HO 0 Core 1 18:07:42 EURUSD: contains 343091 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
HL 0 Core 1 18:07:42 EURUSD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
OG 0 Core 1 18:07:42 EURUSD,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
KP 0 Core 1 18:07:42 GBPUSD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
RH 0 Core 1 18:07:45 GBPUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
PG 0 Core 1 18:07:45 GBPUSD: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
JL 0 Core 1 18:07:45 GBPUSD: symbol tick base found
PG 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD: contains 329210 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
KI 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
KL 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
LI 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD: contains 329210 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
PD 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
IM 0 Core 1 18:07:46 GBPUSD,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
KK 0 Core 1 18:07:47 GBPUSD: contains 329210 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
RK 0 Core 1 18:07:47 GBPUSD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
IL 0 Core 1 18:07:47 GBPUSD,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
LJ 0 Core 1 18:07:48 GBPUSD: contains 329210 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
KJ 0 Core 1 18:07:48 GBPUSD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
HJ 0 Core 1 18:07:48 GBPUSD,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
MM 0 Core 1 18:07:48 USDCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
FE 0 Core 1 18:07:50 USDCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
DR 0 Core 1 18:07:50 USDCHF: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
NI 0 Core 1 18:07:50 USDCHF: symbol tick base found
ER 0 Core 1 18:07:51 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
IL 0 Core 1 18:07:51 USDCHF,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
II 0 Core 1 18:07:51 USDCHF,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
HD 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
CQ 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
NP 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
HF 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
FF 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
MQ 0 Core 1 18:07:52 USDCHF,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
MG 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDCHF: contains 330469 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
MG 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
JO 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDCHF,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
QI 0 Core 1 18:07:53 USDJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
KQ 0 Core 1 18:07:55 USDJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
MN 0 Core 1 18:07:55 USDJPY: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
CE 0 Core 1 18:07:55 USDJPY: symbol tick base found
CN 0 Core 1 18:07:56 USDJPY: contains 346363 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 19:59
RP 0 Core 1 18:07:56 USDJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
RE 0 Core 1 18:07:56 USDJPY,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
HP 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY: contains 346363 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 19:59
NM 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
CD 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
HR 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY: contains 346363 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 19:59
KR 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
DE 0 Core 1 18:07:57 USDJPY,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
GS 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDJPY: contains 346363 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 19:59
RS 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
ES 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
CE 0 Core 1 18:07:58 USDCAD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
EM 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
CJ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
MQ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: symbol tick base found
LJ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
ID 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
IQ 0 Core 1 18:08:00 USDCAD,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
OL 0 Core 1 18:08:01 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
EI 0 Core 1 18:08:01 USDCAD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
LH 0 Core 1 18:08:01 USDCAD,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
RN 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
EN 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
NI 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
DO 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD: contains 278941 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
MO 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
JG 0 Core 1 18:08:02 USDCAD,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
GQ 0 Core 1 18:08:02 AUDNZD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
EI 0 Core 1 18:08:04 AUDNZD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
EF 0 Core 1 18:08:04 AUDNZD: history synchronized from 1999.01.01 to 2010.11.11
MM 0 Core 1 18:08:04 AUDNZD: symbol tick base found
PF 0 Core 1 18:08:05 AUDNZD: contains 355078 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 17:59
JH 0 Core 1 18:08:05 AUDNZD,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
JM 0 Core 1 18:08:05 AUDNZD,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
MH 0 Core 1 18:08:06 AUDNZD: contains 355078 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 17:59
DE 0 Core 1 18:08:06 AUDNZD,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
ML 0 Core 1 18:08:06 AUDNZD,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
NJ 0 Core 1 18:08:07 AUDNZD: contains 355078 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 17:59
FJ 0 Core 1 18:08:07 AUDNZD,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
MM 0 Core 1 18:08:07 AUDNZD,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
MK 0 Core 1 18:08:08 AUDNZD: contains 355078 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 17:59
GK 0 Core 1 18:08:08 AUDNZD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
LK 0 Core 1 18:08:08 AUDNZD,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
IL 0 Core 1 18:08:08 GBPCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
RD 0 Core 1 18:08:10 GBPCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
PS 0 Core 1 18:08:10 GBPCHF: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
JH 0 Core 1 18:08:10 GBPCHF: symbol tick base found
OS 0 Core 1 18:08:11 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
MM 0 Core 1 18:08:11 GBPCHF,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
MH 0 Core 1 18:08:11 GBPCHF,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
NE 0 Core 1 18:08:12 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
OP 0 Core 1 18:08:12 GBPCHF,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
JQ 0 Core 1 18:08:12 GBPCHF,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
PG 0 Core 1 18:08:14 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
LG 0 Core 1 18:08:14 GBPCHF,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
CP 0 Core 1 18:08:14 GBPCHF,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
EF 0 Core 1 18:08:15 GBPCHF: contains 359125 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 20:00
CF 0 Core 1 18:08:15 GBPCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
PN 0 Core 1 18:08:15 GBPCHF,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
LI 0 Core 1 18:08:15 CADCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
NQ 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
NN 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: history synchronized from 1999.01.01 to 2010.11.11
FE 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: symbol tick base found
ON 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.19 22:59
RP 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
RE 0 Core 1 18:08:17 CADCHF,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
JP 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.19 22:59
HM 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
QD 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
JR 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.19 22:59
IR 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
JE 0 Core 1 18:08:18 CADCHF,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
KS 0 Core 1 18:08:19 CADCHF: contains 248858 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 00:00 to 2008.09.19 22:59
RS 0 Core 1 18:08:19 CADCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
NS 0 Core 1 18:08:19 CADCHF,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
KD 0 Core 1 18:08:19 GBPJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
FL 0 Core 1 18:08:21 GBPJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
EK 0 Core 1 18:08:21 GBPJPY: history synchronized from 1998.01.01 to 2010.11.11
NP 0 Core 1 18:08:21 GBPJPY: symbol tick base found
JK 0 Core 1 18:08:22 GBPJPY: contains 364183 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 19:58
GE 0 Core 1 18:08:22 GBPJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
GP 0 Core 1 18:08:22 GBPJPY,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
EM 0 Core 1 18:08:23 GBPJPY: contains 364183 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 19:58
CH 0 Core 1 18:08:23 GBPJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
NI 0 Core 1 18:08:23 GBPJPY,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
HO 0 Core 1 18:08:24 GBPJPY: contains 364183 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 19:58
GO 0 Core 1 18:08:24 GBPJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
PH 0 Core 1 18:08:24 GBPJPY,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
MN 0 Core 1 18:08:25 GBPJPY: contains 364183 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 19:58
PN 0 Core 1 18:08:25 GBPJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
CF 0 Core 1 18:08:25 GBPJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
RQ 0 Core 1 18:08:25 CHFJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
PI 0 Core 1 18:08:27 CHFJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
NF 0 Core 1 18:08:27 CHFJPY: history synchronized from 1999.01.07 to 2010.11.11
HM 0 Core 1 18:08:27 CHFJPY: symbol tick base found
PF 0 Core 1 18:08:28 CHFJPY: contains 362139 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 17:59
IH 0 Core 1 18:08:28 CHFJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
IM 0 Core 1 18:08:28 CHFJPY,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
KH 0 Core 1 18:08:29 CHFJPY: contains 362139 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 17:59
EE 0 Core 1 18:08:29 CHFJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
LL 0 Core 1 18:08:29 CHFJPY,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
CJ 0 Core 1 18:08:30 CHFJPY: contains 362139 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 17:59
LJ 0 Core 1 18:08:30 CHFJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
CM 0 Core 1 18:08:30 CHFJPY,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
RK 0 Core 1 18:08:31 CHFJPY: contains 362139 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:00 to 2008.12.31 17:59
CK 0 Core 1 18:08:31 CHFJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
PK 0 Core 1 18:08:31 CHFJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
HM 0 Core 1 18:08:31 EURJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
JE 0 Core 1 18:08:33 EURJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
HR 0 Core 1 18:08:33 EURJPY: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
RI 0 Core 1 18:08:33 EURJPY: symbol tick base found
NR 0 Core 1 18:08:34 EURJPY: contains 361713 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
GL 0 Core 1 18:08:34 EURJPY,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
GI 0 Core 1 18:08:34 EURJPY,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
QD 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY: contains 361713 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
CQ 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
NP 0 Core 1 18:08:35 EURJPY,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
PF 0 Core 1 18:08:36 EURJPY: contains 361713 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
CF 0 Core 1 18:08:36 EURJPY,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
LQ 0 Core 1 18:08:36 EURJPY,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
EG 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURJPY: contains 361713 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 09:01 to 2008.12.31 20:00
LG 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
GO 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURJPY,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 09:00
HH 0 Core 1 18:08:37 EURGBP: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
MP 0 Core 1 18:08:38 EURGBP: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
KO 0 Core 1 18:08:38 EURGBP: history synchronized from 1998.01.02 to 2010.11.11
FD 0 Core 1 18:08:39 EURGBP: symbol tick base found
OO 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP: contains 304821 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 10:00 to 2008.12.31 19:59
DQ 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Weekly: history cache reserved for estimated 105 bars
DD 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Weekly: history begins from 2007.12.30 00:00
KQ 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP: contains 304821 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 10:00 to 2008.12.31 19:59
GL 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Daily: history cache reserved for estimated 522 bars
RE 0 Core 1 18:08:40 EURGBP,Daily: history begins from 2008.01.02 00:00
MS 0 Core 1 18:08:42 EURGBP: contains 304821 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 10:00 to 2008.12.31 19:59
HS 0 Core 1 18:08:42 EURGBP,H4: history cache reserved for estimated 3132 bars
OD 0 Core 1 18:08:42 EURGBP,H4: history begins from 2008.01.02 08:00
HR 0 Core 1 18:08:43 EURGBP: contains 304821 M1 records of beginning data from 2008.01.02 10:00 to 2008.12.31 19:59
OR 0 Core 1 18:08:43 EURGBP,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12531 bars
LR 0 Core 1 18:08:43 EURGBP,H1: history begins from 2008.01.02 10:00
EH 0 Core 1 18:09:39 OnTester result 0
NK 0 Core 1 18:09:39 2009.12.31 23:59:59 Советник G_15.mq5 был удалён с графика
PH 0 Core 1 18:09:39 EURUSD,H1: 1441731 ticks (6147 bars) generated within 56457 ms (total bars in history 12310, total time 122711 ms)
PJ 0 Core 1 18:09:39 log file "D:\Program\MetaTrader 5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20101112.log" written
CM 0 Core 1 18:09:39 disconnected
Подтверждаю. В новом билде 355 агенты работают очень странно. Зависимость их работы определить не могу. То работают все четыре ядра, затем могут все четыре остановить работы (busy), затем начинает работать одно ядро и так до конца оптимизации по всем инструментам рынка. Перезагрузка терминала решает проблему на некоторое время. Потом повторяется все заново.
Разработчикам.
По поводу встроенного трала:
1. Сделайте плиз так чтобы как и на МТ4 происходило выделение цветомуровня SL (там желтым цветом выделяется SL у позиции которую тралим);
2. Плиз пересчет в реальные пипсы (с учетом 5 знака). Пусть терминал сам определяет точность котировки и выставляет необходимые параметры для тралов (а то выставлено к примеру 45 вместо 450).
полистал этот топик, ну если тут любые просьбы от юзеров можно, то можно и мне ;)
хочу увидеть/получить Canvas или чтонить подобное, не привязанное ни к барам ни ко времени, а просто чистое окошко с координатами X и Y(никаких масштабов) и пару тройку графических функций для рисования на канве (цветные шрифты приветствуются)
Подтверждаю. В новом билде 355 агенты работают очень странно. Зависимость их работы определить не могу. То работают все четыре ядра, затем могут все четыре остановить работы (busy), затем начинает работать одно ядро и так до конца оптимизации по всем инструментам рынка. Перезагрузка терминала решает проблему на некоторое время. Потом повторяется все заново.
Ещё, в новом тестере не работает OnTimer().
Подтверждаю, не работает в тестере, но есть одна странность (проверял на одном ядре x32).
Странность заключается в следующем!...
Вот такой код не приводит к срабатыванию таймера
А вот такой запросто
Ещё, в новом тестере не работает OnTimer().
А так вот почему у меня не тестируется советник, ведь у меня он только на OnTimer() - е !?