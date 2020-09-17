Описание

Exported on 17.09.2020 from Forex Strategy Builder Professional, v3.8.8

Логика

Открытие (Сигнал входа)

Open a new long position or add to an existing position or reverse a short position at the Vidya Moving Average* (Close, 21, 6) when all the following logic conditions are satisfied:

MA Oscillator* (Simple, Close, 13, 19) rises; and

Oscillator of Momentum* (Exponential, Median, 10, 14) falls; and

Oscillator of ATR* (Simple, 10, 13) is lower than the zero line; and

Oscillator of RSI (Weighted, Open, 10, 14) rises; and

Oscillator of OBOS* (8, 15) is lower than the zero line.

Open a new short position or add to an existing position or reverse a long position at the Vidya Moving Average* (Close, 21, 6) when all the following logic conditions are satisfied:

MA Oscillator* (Simple, Close, 13, 19) falls; and

Oscillator of Momentum* (Exponential, Median, 10, 14) rises; and

Oscillator of ATR* (Simple, 10, 13) is lower than the zero line; and

Oscillator of RSI (Weighted, Open, 10, 14) falls; and

Oscillator of OBOS* (8, 15) is higher than the zero line.

Закрытие (Сигнал выхода)

Close an existing long position at the end of the day when at least one of the following logic conditions is satisfied:

Bears Power (Exponential, 13) crosses the Level 0 downward; or

the bar closes above Lower Band of Donchian Channel (34, 0); or

the bar closes above Upper Band of Donchian Channel (10, 0); or

CCI MA Oscillator (Simple, Smoothed, Weighted, 14, 13) changes its direction downward; or

Relative Vigor Index (10); RVI line is lower than the Signal line; or

Bears Power (Smoothed, 1) is lower than the Level 0.

Close an existing short position at the end of the day when at least one of the following logic conditions is satisfied:

Bears Power (Exponential, 13) crosses the Level 0 upward; or

the bar closes below Upper Band of Donchian Channel (34, 0); or

the bar closes below Lower Band of Donchian Channel (10, 0); or

CCI MA Oscillator (Simple, Smoothed, Weighted, 14, 13) changes its direction upward; or

Relative Vigor Index (10); RVI line is higher than the Signal line; or

Bears Power (Smoothed, 1) is higher than the Level 0.

Обработка добавочных сигналов входа**

Entry signal in the direction of the present position:

Add to the position no matter if it is at a profit or loss. Do not exceed the maximum allowed number of lots to open.

Entry signal in the opposite direction:

Close the existing position and open a new one in the opposite direction using the entry rules.

Объем торговли

Trade percent of your account.

Opening of a new position - 20% of the account equity.

Adding to a position - 5% of the account equity. Do not open more than 20 lots.

Reversing a position - 20% of the account equity in the opposite direction.

Защита

The strategy does not provide a permanent loss limitation.

The strategy does not use a Take Profit.

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* Use the indicator value from the previous bar for all asterisk-marked indicators!

** The averaging rules apply to the entry signals only. Exit signals close a position. They cannot open, add or reduce one.

Свойства стратегии

Обработка добавочных сигналов входа

Next same direction signal behavior - Adds to the position

Next opposite direction signal behavior - Reverses the position

Объем торговли

Trade percent of your account. The percentage values show the part of the account equity used to cover the required margin.

Maximum number of open lots - 20 Number of entry lots for a new position - 20% of the account equity In case of addition - number of lots to add - 5% of the account equity

Защита