Negociações:
291
Negociações com lucro:
202 (69.41%)
Negociações com perda:
89 (30.58%)
Melhor negociação:
172.40 USD
Pior negociação:
-222.80 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 821.09 USD (359 339 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 995.21 USD (154 799 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (165.01 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
219.17 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.41%
Último negócio:
17 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
14
Tempo médio de espera:
22 horas
Fator de recuperação:
8.07
Negociações longas:
152 (52.23%)
Negociações curtas:
139 (47.77%)
Fator de lucro:
1.92
Valor esperado:
6.27 USD
Lucro médio:
18.92 USD
Perda média:
-22.42 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-40.32 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-222.80 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
11.65%
Previsão anual:
141.31%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
103.26 USD
Máximo:
226.23 USD (4.42%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
4.43% (226.23 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.62% (35.34 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|291
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|205K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +172.40 USD
Pior negociação: -223 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +165.01 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -40.32 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.85 × 8638
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2212
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|3.05 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.59 × 3454
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
VantageFX-Live
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|7.94 × 16
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
GoldenBull is a fully automated quantitative trading system specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). It moves beyond simple signals to utilize an AI DCA Model, which manages capital through intelligent batch positioning and risk-control logic.
Key Features
Strategic Capital Rhythm: The system deploys capital more aggressively near the value center and shifts to risk-control mode during market extremes.
AI Risk-Control Zone: Automatically activates a specialized safety mode when gold prices approach all-time highs to prevent high-risk entries.
Operational Efficiency: Operates with a 1:200 leverage to enhance capital efficiency while utilizing two-way trading to profit from both rising and falling markets.
Standard Entry: Optimized for a recommended capital of USD $5,000, focusing on stable participation through fixed-parameter logic.
Full Automation: Eliminates emotional interference and the need for manual monitoring by executing trades 24/5.
