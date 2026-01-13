SeñalesSecciones
Wai Lam Gavin Lai

GoldenBULL

Wai Lam Gavin Lai
Fiabilidad
26 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 41%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
291
Transacciones Rentables:
202 (69.41%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
89 (30.58%)
Mejor transacción:
172.40 USD
Peor transacción:
-222.80 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 821.09 USD (359 339 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 995.21 USD (154 799 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (165.01 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
219.17 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.41%
Último trade:
18 horas
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
22 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
8.07
Transacciones Largas:
152 (52.23%)
Transacciones Cortas:
139 (47.77%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.92
Beneficio Esperado:
6.27 USD
Beneficio medio:
18.92 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-22.42 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-40.32 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-222.80 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
11.65%
Pronóstico anual:
141.31%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
103.26 USD
Máxima:
226.23 USD (4.42%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.43% (226.23 USD)
De fondos:
0.62% (35.34 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 291
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 205K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +172.40 USD
Peor transacción: -223 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +165.01 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -40.32 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.85 × 8638
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2212
Exness-MT5Real35
3.05 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.59 × 3454
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
FusionMarketsAU-Live
7.94 × 16
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
otros 14...
GoldenBull is a fully automated quantitative trading system specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). It moves beyond simple signals to utilize an AI DCA Model, which manages capital through intelligent batch positioning and risk-control logic.

Key Features

Strategic Capital Rhythm: The system deploys capital more aggressively near the value center and shifts to risk-control mode during market extremes.

AI Risk-Control Zone: Automatically activates a specialized safety mode when gold prices approach all-time highs to prevent high-risk entries.

Operational Efficiency: Operates with a 1:200 leverage to enhance capital efficiency while utilizing two-way trading to profit from both rising and falling markets.

Standard Entry: Optimized for a recommended capital of USD $5,000, focusing on stable participation through fixed-parameter logic.

Full Automation: Eliminates emotional interference and the need for manual monitoring by executing trades 24/5.


GoldenBULL
41%
0
0
USD
5.7K
USD
26
100%
291
69%
100%
1.91
6.27
USD
4%
1:200
