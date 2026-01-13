- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
291
Gewinntrades:
202 (69.41%)
Verlusttrades:
89 (30.58%)
Bester Trade:
172.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-222.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 821.09 USD (359 339 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 995.21 USD (154 799 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (165.01 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
219.17 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.41%
Letzter Trade:
18 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
22 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
8.07
Long-Positionen:
152 (52.23%)
Short-Positionen:
139 (47.77%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.92
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
18.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-22.42 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-40.32 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-222.80 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.65%
Jahresprognose:
141.31%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
103.26 USD
Maximaler:
226.23 USD (4.42%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.43% (226.23 USD)
Kapital:
0.62% (35.34 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|291
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|205K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +172.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -223 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +165.01 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -40.32 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.85 × 8638
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2212
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|3.05 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.59 × 3454
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
VantageFX-Live
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|7.94 × 16
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
noch 14 ...
GoldenBull is a fully automated quantitative trading system specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). It moves beyond simple signals to utilize an AI DCA Model, which manages capital through intelligent batch positioning and risk-control logic.
Key Features
Strategic Capital Rhythm: The system deploys capital more aggressively near the value center and shifts to risk-control mode during market extremes.
AI Risk-Control Zone: Automatically activates a specialized safety mode when gold prices approach all-time highs to prevent high-risk entries.
Operational Efficiency: Operates with a 1:200 leverage to enhance capital efficiency while utilizing two-way trading to profit from both rising and falling markets.
Standard Entry: Optimized for a recommended capital of USD $5,000, focusing on stable participation through fixed-parameter logic.
Full Automation: Eliminates emotional interference and the need for manual monitoring by executing trades 24/5.
