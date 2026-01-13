SignaleKategorien
Wai Lam Gavin Lai

GoldenBULL

Wai Lam Gavin Lai
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
26 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 41%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
291
Gewinntrades:
202 (69.41%)
Verlusttrades:
89 (30.58%)
Bester Trade:
172.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-222.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 821.09 USD (359 339 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 995.21 USD (154 799 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (165.01 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
219.17 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.41%
Letzter Trade:
18 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
22 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
8.07
Long-Positionen:
152 (52.23%)
Short-Positionen:
139 (47.77%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.92
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
6.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
18.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-22.42 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-40.32 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-222.80 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.65%
Jahresprognose:
141.31%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
103.26 USD
Maximaler:
226.23 USD (4.42%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.43% (226.23 USD)
Kapital:
0.62% (35.34 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 291
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 205K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +172.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -223 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +165.01 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -40.32 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.85 × 8638
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2212
Exness-MT5Real35
3.05 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.59 × 3454
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
FusionMarketsAU-Live
7.94 × 16
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
noch 14 ...
GoldenBull is a fully automated quantitative trading system specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). It moves beyond simple signals to utilize an AI DCA Model, which manages capital through intelligent batch positioning and risk-control logic.

Key Features

Strategic Capital Rhythm: The system deploys capital more aggressively near the value center and shifts to risk-control mode during market extremes.

AI Risk-Control Zone: Automatically activates a specialized safety mode when gold prices approach all-time highs to prevent high-risk entries.

Operational Efficiency: Operates with a 1:200 leverage to enhance capital efficiency while utilizing two-way trading to profit from both rising and falling markets.

Standard Entry: Optimized for a recommended capital of USD $5,000, focusing on stable participation through fixed-parameter logic.

Full Automation: Eliminates emotional interference and the need for manual monitoring by executing trades 24/5.


Keine Bewertungen
