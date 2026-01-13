SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenBULL
Wai Lam Gavin Lai

GoldenBULL

Wai Lam Gavin Lai
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 41%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
291
Profit Trade:
202 (69.41%)
Loss Trade:
89 (30.58%)
Best Trade:
172.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-222.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 821.09 USD (359 339 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 995.21 USD (154 799 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (165.01 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
219.17 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.41%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
8.07
Long Trade:
152 (52.23%)
Short Trade:
139 (47.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.92
Profitto previsto:
6.27 USD
Profitto medio:
18.92 USD
Perdita media:
-22.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-40.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-222.80 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
11.65%
Previsione annuale:
141.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
103.26 USD
Massimale:
226.23 USD (4.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.43% (226.23 USD)
Per equità:
0.62% (35.34 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 291
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 205K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +172.40 USD
Worst Trade: -223 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +165.01 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.32 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.85 × 8638
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2212
Exness-MT5Real35
3.05 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.59 × 3454
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
FusionMarketsAU-Live
7.94 × 16
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
14 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
GoldenBull is a fully automated quantitative trading system specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). It moves beyond simple signals to utilize an AI DCA Model, which manages capital through intelligent batch positioning and risk-control logic.

Key Features

Strategic Capital Rhythm: The system deploys capital more aggressively near the value center and shifts to risk-control mode during market extremes.

AI Risk-Control Zone: Automatically activates a specialized safety mode when gold prices approach all-time highs to prevent high-risk entries.

Operational Efficiency: Operates with a 1:200 leverage to enhance capital efficiency while utilizing two-way trading to profit from both rising and falling markets.

Standard Entry: Optimized for a recommended capital of USD $5,000, focusing on stable participation through fixed-parameter logic.

Full Automation: Eliminates emotional interference and the need for manual monitoring by executing trades 24/5.


Non ci sono recensioni
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GoldenBULL
99USD al mese
41%
0
0
USD
5.7K
USD
26
100%
291
69%
100%
1.91
6.27
USD
4%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.