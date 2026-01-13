- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
291
Profit Trade:
202 (69.41%)
Loss Trade:
89 (30.58%)
Best Trade:
172.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-222.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 821.09 USD (359 339 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 995.21 USD (154 799 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (165.01 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
219.17 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.41%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
8.07
Long Trade:
152 (52.23%)
Short Trade:
139 (47.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.92
Profitto previsto:
6.27 USD
Profitto medio:
18.92 USD
Perdita media:
-22.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-40.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-222.80 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
11.65%
Previsione annuale:
141.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
103.26 USD
Massimale:
226.23 USD (4.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.43% (226.23 USD)
Per equità:
0.62% (35.34 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|291
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|205K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +172.40 USD
Worst Trade: -223 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +165.01 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.32 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.85 × 8638
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2212
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|3.05 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.59 × 3454
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
VantageFX-Live
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|7.94 × 16
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
14 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
GoldenBull is a fully automated quantitative trading system specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). It moves beyond simple signals to utilize an AI DCA Model, which manages capital through intelligent batch positioning and risk-control logic.
Key Features
Strategic Capital Rhythm: The system deploys capital more aggressively near the value center and shifts to risk-control mode during market extremes.
AI Risk-Control Zone: Automatically activates a specialized safety mode when gold prices approach all-time highs to prevent high-risk entries.
Operational Efficiency: Operates with a 1:200 leverage to enhance capital efficiency while utilizing two-way trading to profit from both rising and falling markets.
Standard Entry: Optimized for a recommended capital of USD $5,000, focusing on stable participation through fixed-parameter logic.
Full Automation: Eliminates emotional interference and the need for manual monitoring by executing trades 24/5.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
99USD al mese
41%
0
0
USD
USD
5.7K
USD
USD
26
100%
291
69%
100%
1.91
6.27
USD
USD
4%
1:200