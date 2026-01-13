- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
291
이익 거래:
202 (69.41%)
손실 거래:
89 (30.58%)
최고의 거래:
172.40 USD
최악의 거래:
-222.80 USD
총 수익:
3 821.09 USD (359 339 pips)
총 손실:
-1 995.21 USD (154 799 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (165.01 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
219.17 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
0.41%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
14
평균 유지 시간:
22 시간
회복 요인:
8.07
롱(주식매수):
152 (52.23%)
숏(주식차입매도):
139 (47.77%)
수익 요인:
1.92
기대수익:
6.27 USD
평균 이익:
18.92 USD
평균 손실:
-22.42 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-40.32 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-222.80 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
11.65%
연간 예측:
141.31%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
103.26 USD
최대한의:
226.23 USD (4.42%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.43% (226.23 USD)
자본금별:
0.30% (17.38 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|291
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|205K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +172.40 USD
최악의 거래: -223 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +165.01 USD
연속 최대 손실: -40.32 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.85 × 8638
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2212
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|3.05 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.59 × 3454
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
VantageFX-Live
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|7.94 × 16
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
GoldenBull is a fully automated quantitative trading system specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). It moves beyond simple signals to utilize an AI DCA Model, which manages capital through intelligent batch positioning and risk-control logic.
Key Features
Strategic Capital Rhythm: The system deploys capital more aggressively near the value center and shifts to risk-control mode during market extremes.
AI Risk-Control Zone: Automatically activates a specialized safety mode when gold prices approach all-time highs to prevent high-risk entries.
Operational Efficiency: Operates with a 1:200 leverage to enhance capital efficiency while utilizing two-way trading to profit from both rising and falling markets.
Standard Entry: Optimized for a recommended capital of USD $5,000, focusing on stable participation through fixed-parameter logic.
Full Automation: Eliminates emotional interference and the need for manual monitoring by executing trades 24/5.
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 99 USD
41%
0
0
USD
USD
5.7K
USD
USD
26
100%
291
69%
100%
1.91
6.27
USD
USD
4%
1:200