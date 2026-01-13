시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenBULL
Wai Lam Gavin Lai

GoldenBULL

Wai Lam Gavin Lai
0 리뷰
안정성
26
0 / 0 USD
월별 99 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 41%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
291
이익 거래:
202 (69.41%)
손실 거래:
89 (30.58%)
최고의 거래:
172.40 USD
최악의 거래:
-222.80 USD
총 수익:
3 821.09 USD (359 339 pips)
총 손실:
-1 995.21 USD (154 799 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (165.01 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
219.17 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
0.41%
최근 거래:
15 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
14
평균 유지 시간:
22 시간
회복 요인:
8.07
롱(주식매수):
152 (52.23%)
숏(주식차입매도):
139 (47.77%)
수익 요인:
1.92
기대수익:
6.27 USD
평균 이익:
18.92 USD
평균 손실:
-22.42 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-40.32 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-222.80 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
11.65%
연간 예측:
141.31%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
103.26 USD
최대한의:
226.23 USD (4.42%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.43% (226.23 USD)
자본금별:
0.30% (17.38 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 291
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 205K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +172.40 USD
최악의 거래: -223 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +165.01 USD
연속 최대 손실: -40.32 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.85 × 8638
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2212
Exness-MT5Real35
3.05 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.59 × 3454
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
FusionMarketsAU-Live
7.94 × 16
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
14 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
GoldenBull is a fully automated quantitative trading system specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). It moves beyond simple signals to utilize an AI DCA Model, which manages capital through intelligent batch positioning and risk-control logic.

Key Features

Strategic Capital Rhythm: The system deploys capital more aggressively near the value center and shifts to risk-control mode during market extremes.

AI Risk-Control Zone: Automatically activates a specialized safety mode when gold prices approach all-time highs to prevent high-risk entries.

Operational Efficiency: Operates with a 1:200 leverage to enhance capital efficiency while utilizing two-way trading to profit from both rising and falling markets.

Standard Entry: Optimized for a recommended capital of USD $5,000, focusing on stable participation through fixed-parameter logic.

Full Automation: Eliminates emotional interference and the need for manual monitoring by executing trades 24/5.


리뷰 없음
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
GoldenBULL
월별 99 USD
41%
0
0
USD
5.7K
USD
26
100%
291
69%
100%
1.91
6.27
USD
4%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.