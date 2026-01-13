- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
291
Bénéfice trades:
202 (69.41%)
Perte trades:
89 (30.58%)
Meilleure transaction:
172.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-222.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 821.09 USD (359 339 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 995.21 USD (154 799 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (165.01 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
219.17 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.41%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
8.07
Longs trades:
152 (52.23%)
Courts trades:
139 (47.77%)
Facteur de profit:
1.92
Rendement attendu:
6.27 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
18.92 USD
Perte moyenne:
-22.42 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-40.32 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-222.80 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.65%
Prévision annuelle:
141.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
103.26 USD
Maximal:
226.23 USD (4.42%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.43% (226.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.62% (35.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|291
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|205K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +172.40 USD
Pire transaction: -223 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +165.01 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -40.32 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.85 × 8638
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2212
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|3.05 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.59 × 3454
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
VantageFX-Live
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|7.94 × 16
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
14 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
GoldenBull is a fully automated quantitative trading system specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). It moves beyond simple signals to utilize an AI DCA Model, which manages capital through intelligent batch positioning and risk-control logic.
Key Features
Strategic Capital Rhythm: The system deploys capital more aggressively near the value center and shifts to risk-control mode during market extremes.
AI Risk-Control Zone: Automatically activates a specialized safety mode when gold prices approach all-time highs to prevent high-risk entries.
Operational Efficiency: Operates with a 1:200 leverage to enhance capital efficiency while utilizing two-way trading to profit from both rising and falling markets.
Standard Entry: Optimized for a recommended capital of USD $5,000, focusing on stable participation through fixed-parameter logic.
Full Automation: Eliminates emotional interference and the need for manual monitoring by executing trades 24/5.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
99 USD par mois
41%
0
0
USD
USD
5.7K
USD
USD
26
100%
291
69%
100%
1.91
6.27
USD
USD
4%
1:200