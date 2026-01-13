- Growth
Trades:
291
Profit Trades:
202 (69.41%)
Loss Trades:
89 (30.58%)
Best trade:
172.40 USD
Worst trade:
-222.80 USD
Gross Profit:
3 821.09 USD (359 339 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 995.21 USD (154 799 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (165.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
219.17 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.41%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.07
Long Trades:
152 (52.23%)
Short Trades:
139 (47.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.92
Expected Payoff:
6.27 USD
Average Profit:
18.92 USD
Average Loss:
-22.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-40.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-222.80 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.65%
Annual Forecast:
141.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
103.26 USD
Maximal:
226.23 USD (4.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.43% (226.23 USD)
By Equity:
0.62% (35.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|291
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|205K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +172.40 USD
Worst trade: -223 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +165.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.85 × 8638
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2212
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|3.05 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.59 × 3454
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
VantageFX-Live
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|7.94 × 16
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
GoldenBull is a fully automated quantitative trading system specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). It moves beyond simple signals to utilize an AI DCA Model, which manages capital through intelligent batch positioning and risk-control logic.
Key Features
Strategic Capital Rhythm: The system deploys capital more aggressively near the value center and shifts to risk-control mode during market extremes.
AI Risk-Control Zone: Automatically activates a specialized safety mode when gold prices approach all-time highs to prevent high-risk entries.
Operational Efficiency: Operates with a 1:200 leverage to enhance capital efficiency while utilizing two-way trading to profit from both rising and falling markets.
Standard Entry: Optimized for a recommended capital of USD $5,000, focusing on stable participation through fixed-parameter logic.
Full Automation: Eliminates emotional interference and the need for manual monitoring by executing trades 24/5.
