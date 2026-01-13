- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
291
盈利交易:
202 (69.41%)
亏损交易:
89 (30.58%)
最好交易:
172.40 USD
最差交易:
-222.80 USD
毛利:
3 821.09 USD (359 339 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 995.21 USD (154 799 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (165.01 USD)
最大连续盈利:
219.17 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
0.41%
最近交易:
17 几小时前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
22 小时
采收率:
8.07
长期交易:
152 (52.23%)
短期交易:
139 (47.77%)
利润因子:
1.92
预期回报:
6.27 USD
平均利润:
18.92 USD
平均损失:
-22.42 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-40.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-222.80 USD (1)
每月增长:
11.65%
年度预测:
141.31%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
103.26 USD
最大值:
226.23 USD (4.42%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.43% (226.23 USD)
净值:
0.62% (35.34 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|291
|
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|205K
|
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +172.40 USD
最差交易: -223 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +165.01 USD
最大连续亏损: -40.32 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.85 × 8638
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2212
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|3.05 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.59 × 3454
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
VantageFX-Live
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|7.94 × 16
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
GoldenBull is a fully automated quantitative trading system specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). It moves beyond simple signals to utilize an AI DCA Model, which manages capital through intelligent batch positioning and risk-control logic.
Key Features
Strategic Capital Rhythm: The system deploys capital more aggressively near the value center and shifts to risk-control mode during market extremes.
AI Risk-Control Zone: Automatically activates a specialized safety mode when gold prices approach all-time highs to prevent high-risk entries.
Operational Efficiency: Operates with a 1:200 leverage to enhance capital efficiency while utilizing two-way trading to profit from both rising and falling markets.
Standard Entry: Optimized for a recommended capital of USD $5,000, focusing on stable participation through fixed-parameter logic.
Full Automation: Eliminates emotional interference and the need for manual monitoring by executing trades 24/5.
