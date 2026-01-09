SinaisSeções
Van Dao Lai

ADA Capital Protection MT5

Van Dao Lai
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 153%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
162
Negociações com lucro:
127 (78.39%)
Negociações com perda:
35 (21.60%)
Melhor negociação:
29.85 USD
Pior negociação:
-16.06 USD
Lucro bruto:
421.62 USD (31 714 pips)
Perda bruta:
-216.40 USD (16 474 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
34 (26.53 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
49.22 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
32.91%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
27
Tempo médio de espera:
10 horas
Fator de recuperação:
5.10
Negociações longas:
81 (50.00%)
Negociações curtas:
81 (50.00%)
Fator de lucro:
1.95
Valor esperado:
1.27 USD
Lucro médio:
3.32 USD
Perda média:
-6.18 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-15.99 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-26.48 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
31.93%
Previsão anual:
387.47%
Algotrading:
52%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
40.25 USD (9.64%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
40.72% (40.25 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
14.38% (104.30 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 70
EURUSD. 43
NZDCAD. 17
AUDCAD. 15
EURCHF. 13
USDCHF. 2
ETHUSD_m 1
BTCUSD_m 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD. 79
EURUSD. 77
NZDCAD. 7
AUDCAD. 5
EURCHF. 23
USDCHF. 13
ETHUSD_m 0
BTCUSD_m 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD. 4.9K
EURUSD. 701
NZDCAD. 938
AUDCAD. 687
EURCHF. 92
USDCHF. 105
ETHUSD_m -938
BTCUSD_m 8.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +29.85 USD
Pior negociação: -16 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +26.53 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -15.99 USD

Sem dados

ADA Capital Protection MT5 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, optimized for EURUSD and EURCHF with a minimum capital of $200.

The strategy is based on a risk-controlled Fibonacci pullback DCA model, focusing on capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability.

The Expert Advisor trades only in clear market structures, opens one position per candle, limits DCA levels, and applies strict daily risk control.
No martingale, no aggressive scaling, no overtrading.

ADA MAIN is designed for traders who value consistency and sustainability over short-term gains.

👉 Get ADA MAIN for MetaTrader 5
Trade EURUSD & EURCHF with a disciplined, risk-controlled Fibonacci DCA strategy.

🔗 Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160100


Sem comentários
2026.01.09 02:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
