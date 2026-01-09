- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|70
|EURUSD.
|43
|NZDCAD.
|17
|AUDCAD.
|15
|EURCHF.
|14
|USDCHF.
|2
|ETHUSD_m
|1
|BTCUSD_m
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD.
|79
|EURUSD.
|77
|NZDCAD.
|7
|AUDCAD.
|5
|EURCHF.
|28
|USDCHF.
|13
|ETHUSD_m
|0
|BTCUSD_m
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD.
|4.9K
|EURUSD.
|701
|NZDCAD.
|938
|AUDCAD.
|687
|EURCHF.
|130
|USDCHF.
|105
|ETHUSD_m
|-938
|BTCUSD_m
|8.7K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "LiteFinance-MT5-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
ADA Capital Protection MT5 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, optimized for EURUSD and EURCHF with a minimum capital of $200.
The strategy is based on a risk-controlled Fibonacci pullback DCA model, focusing on capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability.
The Expert Advisor trades only in clear market structures, opens one position per candle, limits DCA levels, and applies strict daily risk control.
No martingale, no aggressive scaling, no overtrading.
ADA MAIN is designed for traders who value consistency and sustainability over short-term gains.
👉 Get ADA MAIN for MetaTrader 5
Trade EURUSD & EURCHF with a disciplined, risk-controlled Fibonacci DCA strategy.
🔗 Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160100
USD
USD
USD