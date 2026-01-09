시그널섹션
Van Dao Lai

ADA Capital Protection MT5

Van Dao Lai
0 리뷰
안정성
11
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 154%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
163
이익 거래:
128 (78.52%)
손실 거래:
35 (21.47%)
최고의 거래:
29.85 USD
최악의 거래:
-16.06 USD
총 수익:
426.36 USD (31 752 pips)
총 손실:
-216.40 USD (16 474 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
34 (26.53 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
49.22 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.21
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
51.99%
최근 거래:
59 분 전
주별 거래 수:
21
평균 유지 시간:
10 시간
회복 요인:
5.22
롱(주식매수):
82 (50.31%)
숏(주식차입매도):
81 (49.69%)
수익 요인:
1.97
기대수익:
1.29 USD
평균 이익:
3.33 USD
평균 손실:
-6.18 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-15.99 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-26.48 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
32.80%
연간 예측:
397.93%
Algo 트레이딩:
52%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
40.25 USD (9.64%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
40.72% (40.25 USD)
자본금별:
26.98% (196.95 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 70
EURUSD. 43
NZDCAD. 17
AUDCAD. 15
EURCHF. 14
USDCHF. 2
ETHUSD_m 1
BTCUSD_m 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD. 79
EURUSD. 77
NZDCAD. 7
AUDCAD. 5
EURCHF. 28
USDCHF. 13
ETHUSD_m 0
BTCUSD_m 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD. 4.9K
EURUSD. 701
NZDCAD. 938
AUDCAD. 687
EURCHF. 130
USDCHF. 105
ETHUSD_m -938
BTCUSD_m 8.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +29.85 USD
최악의 거래: -16 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +26.53 USD
연속 최대 손실: -15.99 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "LiteFinance-MT5-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

ADA Capital Protection MT5 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, optimized for EURUSD and EURCHF with a minimum capital of $200.

The strategy is based on a risk-controlled Fibonacci pullback DCA model, focusing on capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability.

The Expert Advisor trades only in clear market structures, opens one position per candle, limits DCA levels, and applies strict daily risk control.
No martingale, no aggressive scaling, no overtrading.

ADA MAIN is designed for traders who value consistency and sustainability over short-term gains.

👉 Get ADA MAIN for MetaTrader 5
Trade EURUSD & EURCHF with a disciplined, risk-controlled Fibonacci DCA strategy.

🔗 Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160100


리뷰 없음
2026.01.09 12:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 02:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
