信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / ADA Capital Protection MT5
Van Dao Lai

ADA Capital Protection MT5

Van Dao Lai
0条评论
可靠性
10
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 153%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:200
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
162
盈利交易:
127 (78.39%)
亏损交易:
35 (21.60%)
最好交易:
29.85 USD
最差交易:
-16.06 USD
毛利:
421.62 USD (31 714 pips)
毛利亏损:
-216.40 USD (16 474 pips)
最大连续赢利:
34 (26.53 USD)
最大连续盈利:
49.22 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
32.91%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
27
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
5.10
长期交易:
81 (50.00%)
短期交易:
81 (50.00%)
利润因子:
1.95
预期回报:
1.27 USD
平均利润:
3.32 USD
平均损失:
-6.18 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-15.99 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-26.48 USD (2)
每月增长:
31.93%
年度预测:
387.47%
算法交易:
52%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
40.25 USD (9.64%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
40.72% (40.25 USD)
净值:
14.38% (104.30 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 70
EURUSD. 43
NZDCAD. 17
AUDCAD. 15
EURCHF. 13
USDCHF. 2
ETHUSD_m 1
BTCUSD_m 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD. 79
EURUSD. 77
NZDCAD. 7
AUDCAD. 5
EURCHF. 23
USDCHF. 13
ETHUSD_m 0
BTCUSD_m 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD. 4.9K
EURUSD. 701
NZDCAD. 938
AUDCAD. 687
EURCHF. 92
USDCHF. 105
ETHUSD_m -938
BTCUSD_m 8.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +29.85 USD
最差交易: -16 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +26.53 USD
最大连续亏损: -15.99 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 LiteFinance-MT5-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

ADA Capital Protection MT5 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, optimized for EURUSD and EURCHF with a minimum capital of $200.

The strategy is based on a risk-controlled Fibonacci pullback DCA model, focusing on capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability.

The Expert Advisor trades only in clear market structures, opens one position per candle, limits DCA levels, and applies strict daily risk control.
No martingale, no aggressive scaling, no overtrading.

ADA MAIN is designed for traders who value consistency and sustainability over short-term gains.

👉 Get ADA MAIN for MetaTrader 5
Trade EURUSD & EURCHF with a disciplined, risk-controlled Fibonacci DCA strategy.

🔗 Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160100


没有评论
2026.01.09 02:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ADA Capital Protection MT5
每月30 USD
153%
0
0
USD
725
USD
10
52%
162
78%
100%
1.94
1.27
USD
41%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载