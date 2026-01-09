SeñalesSecciones
Van Dao Lai

ADA Capital Protection MT5

Van Dao Lai
Fiabilidad
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 154%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
163
Transacciones Rentables:
128 (78.52%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
35 (21.47%)
Mejor transacción:
29.85 USD
Peor transacción:
-16.06 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
426.36 USD (31 752 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-216.40 USD (16 474 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
34 (26.53 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
49.22 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
51.99%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
21
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
5.22
Transacciones Largas:
82 (50.31%)
Transacciones Cortas:
81 (49.69%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.97
Beneficio Esperado:
1.29 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.33 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-6.18 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-15.99 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-26.48 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
32.80%
Pronóstico anual:
397.93%
Trading algorítmico:
52%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
40.25 USD (9.64%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
40.72% (40.25 USD)
De fondos:
26.98% (196.95 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 70
EURUSD. 43
NZDCAD. 17
AUDCAD. 15
EURCHF. 14
USDCHF. 2
ETHUSD_m 1
BTCUSD_m 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD. 79
EURUSD. 77
NZDCAD. 7
AUDCAD. 5
EURCHF. 28
USDCHF. 13
ETHUSD_m 0
BTCUSD_m 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD. 4.9K
EURUSD. 701
NZDCAD. 938
AUDCAD. 687
EURCHF. 130
USDCHF. 105
ETHUSD_m -938
BTCUSD_m 8.7K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +29.85 USD
Peor transacción: -16 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +26.53 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -15.99 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ADA Capital Protection MT5 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, optimized for EURUSD and EURCHF with a minimum capital of $200.

The strategy is based on a risk-controlled Fibonacci pullback DCA model, focusing on capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability.

The Expert Advisor trades only in clear market structures, opens one position per candle, limits DCA levels, and applies strict daily risk control.
No martingale, no aggressive scaling, no overtrading.

ADA MAIN is designed for traders who value consistency and sustainability over short-term gains.

👉 Get ADA MAIN for MetaTrader 5
Trade EURUSD & EURCHF with a disciplined, risk-controlled Fibonacci DCA strategy.

🔗 Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160100


2026.01.09 12:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 02:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
