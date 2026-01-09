- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|70
|EURUSD.
|43
|NZDCAD.
|17
|AUDCAD.
|15
|EURCHF.
|14
|USDCHF.
|2
|ETHUSD_m
|1
|BTCUSD_m
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD.
|79
|EURUSD.
|77
|NZDCAD.
|7
|AUDCAD.
|5
|EURCHF.
|28
|USDCHF.
|13
|ETHUSD_m
|0
|BTCUSD_m
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD.
|4.9K
|EURUSD.
|701
|NZDCAD.
|938
|AUDCAD.
|687
|EURCHF.
|130
|USDCHF.
|105
|ETHUSD_m
|-938
|BTCUSD_m
|8.7K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
ADA Capital Protection MT5 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, optimized for EURUSD and EURCHF with a minimum capital of $200.
The strategy is based on a risk-controlled Fibonacci pullback DCA model, focusing on capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability.
The Expert Advisor trades only in clear market structures, opens one position per candle, limits DCA levels, and applies strict daily risk control.
No martingale, no aggressive scaling, no overtrading.
ADA MAIN is designed for traders who value consistency and sustainability over short-term gains.
👉 Get ADA MAIN for MetaTrader 5
Trade EURUSD & EURCHF with a disciplined, risk-controlled Fibonacci DCA strategy.
🔗 Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160100
