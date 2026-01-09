- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|70
|EURUSD.
|43
|NZDCAD.
|17
|AUDCAD.
|15
|EURCHF.
|13
|USDCHF.
|2
|ETHUSD_m
|1
|BTCUSD_m
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.
|79
|EURUSD.
|77
|NZDCAD.
|7
|AUDCAD.
|5
|EURCHF.
|23
|USDCHF.
|13
|ETHUSD_m
|0
|BTCUSD_m
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.
|4.9K
|EURUSD.
|701
|NZDCAD.
|938
|AUDCAD.
|687
|EURCHF.
|92
|USDCHF.
|105
|ETHUSD_m
|-938
|BTCUSD_m
|8.7K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
ADA MAIN is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed around a risk-controlled Fibonacci pullback DCA strategy.
The Expert Advisor focuses on capital protection, disciplined trade execution, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive or high-risk trading.
The system limits trade frequency, controls exposure at all times, and avoids risky techniques such as martingale or unlimited grid.
USD
USD
USD