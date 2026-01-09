SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / ADA Main
Van Dao Lai

ADA Main

Van Dao Lai
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 39 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 153%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
162
Gewinntrades:
127 (78.39%)
Verlusttrades:
35 (21.60%)
Bester Trade:
29.85 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-16.06 USD
Bruttoprofit:
421.62 USD (31 714 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-216.40 USD (16 474 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
34 (26.53 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
49.22 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
32.91%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
27
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.10
Long-Positionen:
81 (50.00%)
Short-Positionen:
81 (50.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.95
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-6.18 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-15.99 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-26.48 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
31.93%
Jahresprognose:
387.47%
Algo-Trading:
52%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
40.25 USD (9.64%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
40.72% (40.25 USD)
Kapital:
14.38% (104.30 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 70
EURUSD. 43
NZDCAD. 17
AUDCAD. 15
EURCHF. 13
USDCHF. 2
ETHUSD_m 1
BTCUSD_m 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 79
EURUSD. 77
NZDCAD. 7
AUDCAD. 5
EURCHF. 23
USDCHF. 13
ETHUSD_m 0
BTCUSD_m 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. 4.9K
EURUSD. 701
NZDCAD. 938
AUDCAD. 687
EURCHF. 92
USDCHF. 105
ETHUSD_m -938
BTCUSD_m 8.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +29.85 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -16 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +26.53 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -15.99 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

ADA MAIN is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed around a risk-controlled Fibonacci pullback DCA strategy.
The Expert Advisor focuses on capital protection, disciplined trade execution, and long-term stability, rather than aggressive or high-risk trading.

The system limits trade frequency, controls exposure at all times, and avoids risky techniques such as martingale or unlimited grid.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.09 02:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
ADA Main
39 USD pro Monat
153%
0
0
USD
725
USD
10
52%
162
78%
100%
1.94
1.27
USD
41%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.