SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / GOD TRADER
Ritik Tamar

GOD TRADER

Ritik Tamar
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
35 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 34%
Exness-MT5Real24
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
O estilo de negociação mudou, parte do histórico é excluída do cálculo das estatísticas. Como o crescimento na Signals é calculado?
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
174
Negociações com lucro:
90 (51.72%)
Negociações com perda:
84 (48.28%)
Melhor negociação:
14.06 USD
Pior negociação:
-11.93 USD
Lucro bruto:
492.62 USD (492 599 pips)
Perda bruta:
-348.83 USD (348 412 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (76.59 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
76.59 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.22
Atividade de negociação:
0.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
20 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
41 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
2.78
Negociações longas:
93 (53.45%)
Negociações curtas:
81 (46.55%)
Fator de lucro:
1.41
Valor esperado:
0.83 USD
Lucro médio:
5.47 USD
Perda média:
-4.15 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-27.38 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-29.23 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
-1.41%
Previsão anual:
-17.11%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
51.70 USD (33.34%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
33.34% (51.70 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 172
AUDJPYm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSDm 144
AUDJPYm 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSDm 144K
AUDJPYm -65
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +14.06 USD
Pior negociação: -12 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +76.59 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -27.38 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real24" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Title: GOLD SNIPER: 1 Trade Daily

Turn Small Capital into Big Profits.

I am a full-time professional trader specializing ONLY in GOLD (XAUUSD). I use my own unique strategy to capture high-probability moves.

My Strict Trading Rules:

  • One Trade Per Day: I take only 1 high-quality trade daily. Win or Loss, I close my charts. No Overtrading.

  • Discipline: I do not gamble. I wait for the perfect setup.

My Performance:

  • I successfully grew this account from a tiny $10 to $175+.

  • My focus is on Aggressive Growth with strict discipline.

Trading Conditions:

  • Leverage: I use 1:500. (Your broker must allow high leverage).

  • Symbol: Only XAUUSD (Gold).

Subscription Advice:

  • Start with any capital you are comfortable with.

Join now for disciplined, high-growth trading!

Sem comentários
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
