Ritik Tamar

GOD TRADER

Ritik Tamar
レビュー0件
信頼性
35週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 34%
Exness-MT5Real24
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. 経済成長率はどうやって計算するのですか？
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
174
利益トレード:
90 (51.72%)
損失トレード:
84 (48.28%)
ベストトレード:
14.06 USD
最悪のトレード:
-11.93 USD
総利益:
492.62 USD (492 599 pips)
総損失:
-348.83 USD (348 412 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (76.59 USD)
最大連続利益:
76.59 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.22
取引アクティビティ:
0.00%
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
21 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
41 分
リカバリーファクター:
2.78
長いトレード:
93 (53.45%)
短いトレード:
81 (46.55%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.41
期待されたペイオフ:
0.83 USD
平均利益:
5.47 USD
平均損失:
-4.15 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-27.38 USD)
最大連続損失:
-29.23 USD (3)
月間成長:
-1.41%
年間予想:
-17.11%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
51.70 USD (33.34%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
33.34% (51.70 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 172
AUDJPYm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSDm 144
AUDJPYm 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSDm 144K
AUDJPYm -65
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +14.06 USD
最悪のトレード: -12 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +76.59 USD
最大連続損失: -27.38 USD

Title: GOLD SNIPER: 1 Trade Daily

Turn Small Capital into Big Profits.

I am a full-time professional trader specializing ONLY in GOLD (XAUUSD). I use my own unique strategy to capture high-probability moves.

My Strict Trading Rules:

  • One Trade Per Day: I take only 1 high-quality trade daily. Win or Loss, I close my charts. No Overtrading.

  • Discipline: I do not gamble. I wait for the perfect setup.

My Performance:

  • I successfully grew this account from a tiny $10 to $175+.

  • My focus is on Aggressive Growth with strict discipline.

Trading Conditions:

  • Leverage: I use 1:500. (Your broker must allow high leverage).

  • Symbol: Only XAUUSD (Gold).

Subscription Advice:

  • Start with any capital you are comfortable with.

Join now for disciplined, high-growth trading!

レビューなし
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
