Ritik Tamar

GOD TRADER

Ritik Tamar
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 34%
Exness-MT5Real24
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
174
Profit Trades:
90 (51.72%)
Loss Trades:
84 (48.28%)
Best trade:
14.06 USD
Worst trade:
-11.93 USD
Gross Profit:
492.62 USD (492 599 pips)
Gross Loss:
-348.83 USD (348 412 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (76.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.59 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
41 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.78
Long Trades:
93 (53.45%)
Short Trades:
81 (46.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.83 USD
Average Profit:
5.47 USD
Average Loss:
-4.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-27.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.23 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.41%
Annual Forecast:
-17.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
51.70 USD (33.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.34% (51.70 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 172
AUDJPYm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 144
AUDJPYm 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 144K
AUDJPYm -65
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.06 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Title: GOLD SNIPER: 1 Trade Daily

Turn Small Capital into Big Profits.

I am a full-time professional trader specializing ONLY in GOLD (XAUUSD). I use my own unique strategy to capture high-probability moves.

My Strict Trading Rules:

  • One Trade Per Day: I take only 1 high-quality trade daily. Win or Loss, I close my charts. No Overtrading.

  • Discipline: I do not gamble. I wait for the perfect setup.

My Performance:

  • I successfully grew this account from a tiny $10 to $175+.

  • My focus is on Aggressive Growth with strict discipline.

Trading Conditions:

  • Leverage: I use 1:500. (Your broker must allow high leverage).

  • Symbol: Only XAUUSD (Gold).

Subscription Advice:

  • Start with any capital you are comfortable with.

Join now for disciplined, high-growth trading!

No reviews
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
