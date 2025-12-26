信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / GOD TRADER
Ritik Tamar

GOD TRADER

Ritik Tamar
0条评论
可靠性
35
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2025 34%
Exness-MT5Real24
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
交易样式已更改。统计数据中不包含部分历史记录。 信号中的增长率是怎样计算的?
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
174
盈利交易:
90 (51.72%)
亏损交易:
84 (48.28%)
最好交易:
14.06 USD
最差交易:
-11.93 USD
毛利:
492.62 USD (492 599 pips)
毛利亏损:
-348.83 USD (348 412 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (76.59 USD)
最大连续盈利:
76.59 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.22
交易活动:
0.00%
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
14 几小时前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
41 分钟
采收率:
2.78
长期交易:
93 (53.45%)
短期交易:
81 (46.55%)
利润因子:
1.41
预期回报:
0.83 USD
平均利润:
5.47 USD
平均损失:
-4.15 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-27.38 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-29.23 USD (3)
每月增长:
-1.41%
年度预测:
-17.11%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
51.70 USD (33.34%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
33.34% (51.70 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 172
AUDJPYm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDm 144
AUDJPYm 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDm 144K
AUDJPYm -65
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +14.06 USD
最差交易: -12 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +76.59 USD
最大连续亏损: -27.38 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real24 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Title: GOLD SNIPER: 1 Trade Daily

Turn Small Capital into Big Profits.

I am a full-time professional trader specializing ONLY in GOLD (XAUUSD). I use my own unique strategy to capture high-probability moves.

My Strict Trading Rules:

  • One Trade Per Day: I take only 1 high-quality trade daily. Win or Loss, I close my charts. No Overtrading.

  • Discipline: I do not gamble. I wait for the perfect setup.

My Performance:

  • I successfully grew this account from a tiny $10 to $175+.

  • My focus is on Aggressive Growth with strict discipline.

Trading Conditions:

  • Leverage: I use 1:500. (Your broker must allow high leverage).

  • Symbol: Only XAUUSD (Gold).

Subscription Advice:

  • Start with any capital you are comfortable with.

Join now for disciplined, high-growth trading!

没有评论
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册