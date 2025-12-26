시그널섹션
Ritik Tamar

GOD TRADER

Ritik Tamar
0 리뷰
안정성
37
0 / 0 USD
다음 이후의 성장 2025 24%
Exness-MT5Real24
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
거래 스타일이 변경되었습니다. 내역의 일부는 통계에 포함되지 않습니다. 시그널 서비스를 통한 수익의 증가는 어떻게 계산됩니까?
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
175
이익 거래:
90 (51.42%)
손실 거래:
85 (48.57%)
최고의 거래:
14.06 USD
최악의 거래:
-11.93 USD
총 수익:
492.62 USD (492 599 pips)
총 손실:
-360.64 USD (360 222 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (76.59 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
76.59 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.22
거래 활동:
0.00%
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
20 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
1
평균 유지 시간:
42 분
회복 요인:
2.55
롱(주식매수):
94 (53.71%)
숏(주식차입매도):
81 (46.29%)
수익 요인:
1.37
기대수익:
0.75 USD
평균 이익:
5.47 USD
평균 손실:
-4.24 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-32.84 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-32.84 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
-16.16%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
51.70 USD (33.34%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
33.34% (51.70 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 173
AUDJPYm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSDm 132
AUDJPYm 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSDm 132K
AUDJPYm -65
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +14.06 USD
최악의 거래: -12 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +76.59 USD
연속 최대 손실: -32.84 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real24"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Title: GOLD SNIPER: 1 Trade Daily

Turn Small Capital into Big Profits.

I am a full-time professional trader specializing ONLY in GOLD (XAUUSD). I use my own unique strategy to capture high-probability moves.

My Strict Trading Rules:

  • One Trade Per Day: I take only 1 high-quality trade daily. Win or Loss, I close my charts. No Overtrading.

  • Discipline: I do not gamble. I wait for the perfect setup.

My Performance:

  • I successfully grew this account from a tiny $10 to $175+.

  • My focus is on Aggressive Growth with strict discipline.

Trading Conditions:

  • Leverage: I use 1:500. (Your broker must allow high leverage).

  • Symbol: Only XAUUSD (Gold).

Subscription Advice:

  • Start with any capital you are comfortable with.

Join now for disciplined, high-growth trading!

리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 06:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
