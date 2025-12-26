- 성장
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|173
|AUDJPYm
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSDm
|132
|AUDJPYm
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSDm
|132K
|AUDJPYm
|-65
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real24"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Title: GOLD SNIPER: 1 Trade Daily
Turn Small Capital into Big Profits.
I am a full-time professional trader specializing ONLY in GOLD (XAUUSD). I use my own unique strategy to capture high-probability moves.
My Strict Trading Rules:
-
One Trade Per Day: I take only 1 high-quality trade daily. Win or Loss, I close my charts. No Overtrading.
-
Discipline: I do not gamble. I wait for the perfect setup.
My Performance:
-
I successfully grew this account from a tiny $10 to $175+.
-
My focus is on Aggressive Growth with strict discipline.
Trading Conditions:
-
Leverage: I use 1:500. (Your broker must allow high leverage).
-
Symbol: Only XAUUSD (Gold).
Subscription Advice:
-
Start with any capital you are comfortable with.
Join now for disciplined, high-growth trading!