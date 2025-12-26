- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|172
|AUDJPYm
|2
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|144
|AUDJPYm
|0
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|144K
|AUDJPYm
|-65
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real24" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Title: GOLD SNIPER: 1 Trade Daily
Turn Small Capital into Big Profits.
I am a full-time professional trader specializing ONLY in GOLD (XAUUSD). I use my own unique strategy to capture high-probability moves.
My Strict Trading Rules:
-
One Trade Per Day: I take only 1 high-quality trade daily. Win or Loss, I close my charts. No Overtrading.
-
Discipline: I do not gamble. I wait for the perfect setup.
My Performance:
-
I successfully grew this account from a tiny $10 to $175+.
-
My focus is on Aggressive Growth with strict discipline.
Trading Conditions:
-
Leverage: I use 1:500. (Your broker must allow high leverage).
-
Symbol: Only XAUUSD (Gold).
Subscription Advice:
-
Start with any capital you are comfortable with.
Join now for disciplined, high-growth trading!