Signale / MetaTrader 5 / GOD TRADER
Ritik Tamar

GOD TRADER

Ritik Tamar
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
35 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 34%
Exness-MT5Real24
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
Der Handelsstil hat sich verändert. Ein Teil der Historie wird nicht in die Statistik einbezogen. Wie wird der Zuwachs in Signalen gerechnet?
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
174
Gewinntrades:
90 (51.72%)
Verlusttrades:
84 (48.28%)
Bester Trade:
14.06 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-11.93 USD
Bruttoprofit:
492.62 USD (492 599 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-348.83 USD (348 412 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (76.59 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
76.59 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading-Aktivität:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
22 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
41 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.78
Long-Positionen:
93 (53.45%)
Short-Positionen:
81 (46.55%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.41
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.47 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.15 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-27.38 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-29.23 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-1.41%
Jahresprognose:
-17.11%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
51.70 USD (33.34%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
33.34% (51.70 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 172
AUDJPYm 2
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 144
AUDJPYm 0
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 144K
AUDJPYm -65
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +14.06 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -12 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +76.59 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -27.38 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real24" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Title: GOLD SNIPER: 1 Trade Daily

Turn Small Capital into Big Profits.

I am a full-time professional trader specializing ONLY in GOLD (XAUUSD). I use my own unique strategy to capture high-probability moves.

My Strict Trading Rules:

  • One Trade Per Day: I take only 1 high-quality trade daily. Win or Loss, I close my charts. No Overtrading.

  • Discipline: I do not gamble. I wait for the perfect setup.

My Performance:

  • I successfully grew this account from a tiny $10 to $175+.

  • My focus is on Aggressive Growth with strict discipline.

Trading Conditions:

  • Leverage: I use 1:500. (Your broker must allow high leverage).

  • Symbol: Only XAUUSD (Gold).

Subscription Advice:

  • Start with any capital you are comfortable with.

Join now for disciplined, high-growth trading!

2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
