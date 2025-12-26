SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / GOD TRADER
Ritik Tamar

GOD TRADER

Ritik Tamar
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
35 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 34%
Exness-MT5Real24
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
El estilo de trading ha cambiado, las estadísticas se calcularán excluyendo parte de la historia ¿Cómo se calcula el Crecimiento en las Señales?
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
174
Transacciones Rentables:
90 (51.72%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
84 (48.28%)
Mejor transacción:
14.06 USD
Peor transacción:
-11.93 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
492.62 USD (492 599 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-348.83 USD (348 412 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (76.59 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
76.59 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Actividad comercial:
0.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
16 horas
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
41 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
2.78
Transacciones Largas:
93 (53.45%)
Transacciones Cortas:
81 (46.55%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.41
Beneficio Esperado:
0.83 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.47 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.15 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-27.38 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-29.23 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
-1.41%
Pronóstico anual:
-17.11%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
51.70 USD (33.34%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
33.34% (51.70 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 172
AUDJPYm 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDm 144
AUDJPYm 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDm 144K
AUDJPYm -65
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real24" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Title: GOLD SNIPER: 1 Trade Daily

Turn Small Capital into Big Profits.

I am a full-time professional trader specializing ONLY in GOLD (XAUUSD). I use my own unique strategy to capture high-probability moves.

My Strict Trading Rules:

  • One Trade Per Day: I take only 1 high-quality trade daily. Win or Loss, I close my charts. No Overtrading.

  • Discipline: I do not gamble. I wait for the perfect setup.

My Performance:

  • I successfully grew this account from a tiny $10 to $175+.

  • My focus is on Aggressive Growth with strict discipline.

Trading Conditions:

  • Leverage: I use 1:500. (Your broker must allow high leverage).

  • Symbol: Only XAUUSD (Gold).

Subscription Advice:

  • Start with any capital you are comfortable with.

Join now for disciplined, high-growth trading!

No hay comentarios
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
