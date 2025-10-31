SinaisSeções
Arief Budiman

GoldWinstreak EA

Arief Budiman
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
14 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 122%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
61
Negociações com lucro:
60 (98.36%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (1.64%)
Melhor negociação:
362.08 USD
Pior negociação:
-246.90 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 965.32 USD (11 688 pips)
Perda bruta:
-246.90 USD (813 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
53 (3 733.68 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3 733.68 USD (53)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.72
Atividade de negociação:
1.37%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.66%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
9 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
15.06
Negociações longas:
41 (67.21%)
Negociações curtas:
20 (32.79%)
Fator de lucro:
16.06
Valor esperado:
60.96 USD
Lucro médio:
66.09 USD
Perda média:
-246.90 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-246.90 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-246.90 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
25.50%
Previsão anual:
309.40%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
15.26 USD
Máximo:
246.90 USD (7.64%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.64% (246.90 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.65% (423.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 3.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +362.08 USD
Pior negociação: -247 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 53
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +3 733.68 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -246.90 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 mais ...
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD) 
 
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions. 
 
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods. 
 
🧠 Strategy Overview: 
 • Breakout entries 
 • Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP) 
 • Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection 
 • No martingale, grid, or averaging methods 
 
📊 Real & Transparent Performance 
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation. 
 
⚙️ Key Advantages: 
 • Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) 
 • Designed for long-term market adaptability 
 • Controlled drawdown and consistent logic 
 • Emotion-free automated decision-making 
 
🚀 Mission: 
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades. 
 
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification. 
 
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data. 
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)

 
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine. 
 
 
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website 
Sem comentários
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 00:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 00:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 04:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 04:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
GoldWinstreak EA
30 USD por mês
122%
0
0
USD
7.4K
USD
14
100%
61
98%
1%
16.06
60.96
USD
8%
1:200
