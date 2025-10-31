- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
61
Transacciones Rentables:
60 (98.36%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (1.64%)
Mejor transacción:
362.08 USD
Peor transacción:
-246.90 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 965.32 USD (11 688 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-246.90 USD (813 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
53 (3 733.68 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 733.68 USD (53)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.72
Actividad comercial:
1.37%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.66%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
15.06
Transacciones Largas:
41 (67.21%)
Transacciones Cortas:
20 (32.79%)
Factor de Beneficio:
16.06
Beneficio Esperado:
60.96 USD
Beneficio medio:
66.09 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-246.90 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-246.90 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-246.90 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
25.50%
Pronóstico anual:
309.40%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
15.26 USD
Máxima:
246.90 USD (7.64%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.64% (246.90 USD)
De fondos:
6.65% (423.00 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +362.08 USD
Peor transacción: -247 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 53
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +3 733.68 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -246.90 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
otros 196...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD)
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions.
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods.
🧠 Strategy Overview:
• Breakout entries
• Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP)
• Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection
• No martingale, grid, or averaging methods
📊 Real & Transparent Performance
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation.
⚙️ Key Advantages:
• Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD)
• Designed for long-term market adaptability
• Controlled drawdown and consistent logic
• Emotion-free automated decision-making
🚀 Mission:
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades.
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification.
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data.
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine.
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website
No hay comentarios
