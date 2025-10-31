- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
27
Bénéfice trades:
26 (96.29%)
Perte trades:
1 (3.70%)
Meilleure transaction:
362.08 USD
Pire transaction:
-246.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 653.26 USD (5 619 pips)
Perte brute:
-246.90 USD (813 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (1 421.62 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 421.62 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.57
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
10 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
5.70
Longs trades:
18 (66.67%)
Courts trades:
9 (33.33%)
Facteur de profit:
6.70
Rendement attendu:
52.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
63.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-246.90 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-246.90 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-246.90 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
39.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
15.26 USD
Maximal:
246.90 USD (7.64%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +362.08 USD
Pire transaction: -247 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 421.62 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -246.90 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
193 plus...
The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods.
🧠 Strategy Overview:
• Breakout entries
• Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP)
• Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection
• No martingale, grid, or averaging methods
🧠 Strategy Overview:
• Breakout entries
• Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP)
• Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection
• No martingale, grid, or averaging methods
• Single entry per day
📊 Real & Transparent Performance
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation.
⚙️ Key Advantages:
• Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD)
• Designed for long-term market adaptability
• Controlled drawdown and consistent logic
• Emotion-free automated decision-making
🚀 Mission:
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades.
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification.
📊 Real & Transparent Performance
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation.
⚙️ Key Advantages:
• Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD)
• Designed for long-term market adaptability
• Controlled drawdown and consistent logic
• Emotion-free automated decision-making
🚀 Mission:
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades.
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification.
