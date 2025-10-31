信号部分
Arief Budiman

GoldWinstreak EA

Arief Budiman
0条评论
可靠性
14
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 122%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
61
盈利交易:
60 (98.36%)
亏损交易:
1 (1.64%)
最好交易:
362.08 USD
最差交易:
-246.90 USD
毛利:
3 965.32 USD (11 688 pips)
毛利亏损:
-246.90 USD (813 pips)
最大连续赢利:
53 (3 733.68 USD)
最大连续盈利:
3 733.68 USD (53)
夏普比率:
0.72
交易活动:
1.37%
最大入金加载:
4.66%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
9 分钟
采收率:
15.06
长期交易:
41 (67.21%)
短期交易:
20 (32.79%)
利润因子:
16.06
预期回报:
60.96 USD
平均利润:
66.09 USD
平均损失:
-246.90 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-246.90 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-246.90 USD (1)
每月增长:
26.38%
年度预测:
320.06%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
15.26 USD
最大值:
246.90 USD (7.64%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.64% (246.90 USD)
净值:
6.65% (423.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 3.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
最好交易: +362.08 USD
最差交易: -247 USD
最大连续赢利: 53
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +3 733.68 USD
最大连续亏损: -246.90 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 更多...
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD) 
 
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions. 
 
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods. 
 
🧠 Strategy Overview: 
 • Breakout entries 
 • Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP) 
 • Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection 
 • No martingale, grid, or averaging methods 
 
📊 Real & Transparent Performance 
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation. 
 
⚙️ Key Advantages: 
 • Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) 
 • Designed for long-term market adaptability 
 • Controlled drawdown and consistent logic 
 • Emotion-free automated decision-making 
 
🚀 Mission: 
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades. 
 
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification. 
 
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data. 
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)

 
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine. 
 
 
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website 
没有评论
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 00:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 00:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 04:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 04:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载