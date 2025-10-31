シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / GoldWinstreak EA
Arief Budiman

GoldWinstreak EA

Arief Budiman
レビュー0件
信頼性
14週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 122%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
61
利益トレード:
60 (98.36%)
損失トレード:
1 (1.64%)
ベストトレード:
362.08 USD
最悪のトレード:
-246.90 USD
総利益:
3 965.32 USD (11 688 pips)
総損失:
-246.90 USD (813 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
53 (3 733.68 USD)
最大連続利益:
3 733.68 USD (53)
シャープレシオ:
0.72
取引アクティビティ:
1.37%
最大入金額:
4.66%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
9 分
リカバリーファクター:
15.06
長いトレード:
41 (67.21%)
短いトレード:
20 (32.79%)
プロフィットファクター:
16.06
期待されたペイオフ:
60.96 USD
平均利益:
66.09 USD
平均損失:
-246.90 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-246.90 USD)
最大連続損失:
-246.90 USD (1)
月間成長:
25.50%
年間予想:
309.40%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
15.26 USD
最大の:
246.90 USD (7.64%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
7.64% (246.90 USD)
エクイティによる:
6.65% (423.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 3.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +362.08 USD
最悪のトレード: -247 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 53
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +3 733.68 USD
最大連続損失: -246.90 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD) 
 
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions. 
 
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods. 
 
🧠 Strategy Overview: 
 • Breakout entries 
 • Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP) 
 • Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection 
 • No martingale, grid, or averaging methods 
 
📊 Real & Transparent Performance 
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation. 
 
⚙️ Key Advantages: 
 • Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) 
 • Designed for long-term market adaptability 
 • Controlled drawdown and consistent logic 
 • Emotion-free automated decision-making 
 
🚀 Mission: 
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades. 
 
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification. 
 
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data. 
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)

 
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine. 
 
 
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website 
レビューなし
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 00:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 00:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 04:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 04:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
GoldWinstreak EA
30 USD/月
122%
0
0
USD
7.4K
USD
14
100%
61
98%
1%
16.06
60.96
USD
8%
1:200
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください