- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
61
利益トレード:
60 (98.36%)
損失トレード:
1 (1.64%)
ベストトレード:
362.08 USD
最悪のトレード:
-246.90 USD
総利益:
3 965.32 USD (11 688 pips)
総損失:
-246.90 USD (813 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
53 (3 733.68 USD)
最大連続利益:
3 733.68 USD (53)
シャープレシオ:
0.72
取引アクティビティ:
1.37%
最大入金額:
4.66%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
9 分
リカバリーファクター:
15.06
長いトレード:
41 (67.21%)
短いトレード:
20 (32.79%)
プロフィットファクター:
16.06
期待されたペイオフ:
60.96 USD
平均利益:
66.09 USD
平均損失:
-246.90 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-246.90 USD)
最大連続損失:
-246.90 USD (1)
月間成長:
25.50%
年間予想:
309.40%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
15.26 USD
最大の:
246.90 USD (7.64%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
7.64% (246.90 USD)
エクイティによる:
6.65% (423.00 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +362.08 USD
最悪のトレード: -247 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 53
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +3 733.68 USD
最大連続損失: -246.90 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD)
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions.
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods.
🧠 Strategy Overview:
• Breakout entries
• Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP)
• Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection
• No martingale, grid, or averaging methods
📊 Real & Transparent Performance
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation.
⚙️ Key Advantages:
• Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD)
• Designed for long-term market adaptability
• Controlled drawdown and consistent logic
• Emotion-free automated decision-making
🚀 Mission:
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades.
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification.
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data.
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine.
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website
レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
30 USD/月
122%
0
0
USD
USD
7.4K
USD
USD
14
100%
61
98%
1%
16.06
60.96
USD
USD
8%
1:200