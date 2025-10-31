- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
62
Gewinntrades:
60 (96.77%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (3.23%)
Bester Trade:
362.08 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-680.55 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 965.32 USD (11 688 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-927.45 USD (1 849 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
53 (3 733.68 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 733.68 USD (53)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading-Aktivität:
1.37%
Max deposit load:
4.66%
Letzter Trade:
14 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
4.46
Long-Positionen:
42 (67.74%)
Short-Positionen:
20 (32.26%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.28
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
49.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
66.09 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-463.73 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-680.55 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-680.55 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
12.62%
Jahresprognose:
153.14%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
15.26 USD
Maximaler:
680.55 USD (10.13%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.24% (680.55 USD)
Kapital:
6.65% (423.00 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
noch 196 ...
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD)
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions.
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods.
🧠 Strategy Overview:
• Breakout entries
• Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP)
• Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection
• No martingale, grid, or averaging methods
📊 Real & Transparent Performance
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation.
⚙️ Key Advantages:
• Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD)
• Designed for long-term market adaptability
• Controlled drawdown and consistent logic
• Emotion-free automated decision-making
🚀 Mission:
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades.
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification.
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data.
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine.
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website
