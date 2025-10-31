SignalsSections
Arief Budiman

GoldWinstreak EA

Arief Budiman
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 115%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
59 (98.33%)
Loss Trades:
1 (1.67%)
Best trade:
362.08 USD
Worst trade:
-246.90 USD
Gross Profit:
3 735.22 USD (11 325 pips)
Gross Loss:
-246.90 USD (813 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (3 503.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 503.58 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.70
Trading activity:
1.37%
Max deposit load:
4.66%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
14.13
Long Trades:
40 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
20 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
15.13
Expected Payoff:
58.14 USD
Average Profit:
63.31 USD
Average Loss:
-246.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-246.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-246.90 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.91%
Annual Forecast:
314.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.26 USD
Maximal:
246.90 USD (7.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.64% (246.90 USD)
By Equity:
6.65% (423.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +362.08 USD
Worst trade: -247 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 503.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -246.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD) 
 
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions. 
 
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods. 
 
🧠 Strategy Overview: 
 • Breakout entries 
 • Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP) 
 • Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection 
 • No martingale, grid, or averaging methods 
 
📊 Real & Transparent Performance 
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation. 
 
⚙️ Key Advantages: 
 • Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) 
 • Designed for long-term market adaptability 
 • Controlled drawdown and consistent logic 
 • Emotion-free automated decision-making 
 
🚀 Mission: 
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades. 
 
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification. 
 
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data. 
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)

 
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine. 
 
 
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website 
No reviews
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 00:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 00:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 04:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 04:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
