Arief Budiman

GoldWinstreak EA

Arief Budiman
0 리뷰
안정성
16
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 109%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
65
이익 거래:
63 (96.92%)
손실 거래:
2 (3.08%)
최고의 거래:
362.08 USD
최악의 거래:
-680.55 USD
총 수익:
4 214.27 USD (12 100 pips)
총 손실:
-927.45 USD (1 849 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
53 (3 733.68 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3 733.68 USD (53)
샤프 비율:
0.51
거래 활동:
1.37%
최대 입금량:
4.66%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
3
평균 유지 시간:
9 분
회복 요인:
4.83
롱(주식매수):
44 (67.69%)
숏(주식차입매도):
21 (32.31%)
수익 요인:
4.54
기대수익:
50.57 USD
평균 이익:
66.89 USD
평균 손실:
-463.73 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-680.55 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-680.55 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
10.63%
연간 예측:
129.02%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
15.26 USD
최대한의:
680.55 USD (10.13%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.24% (680.55 USD)
자본금별:
6.65% (423.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 3.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +362.08 USD
최악의 거래: -681 USD
연속 최대 이익: 53
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +3 733.68 USD
연속 최대 손실: -680.55 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
197 더...
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD) 
 
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions. 
 
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods. 
 
🧠 Strategy Overview: 
 • Breakout entries 
 • Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP) 
 • Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection 
 • No martingale, grid, or averaging methods 
 
📊 Real & Transparent Performance 
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation. 
 
⚙️ Key Advantages: 
 • Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) 
 • Designed for long-term market adaptability 
 • Controlled drawdown and consistent logic 
 • Emotion-free automated decision-making 
 
🚀 Mission: 
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades. 
 
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification. 
 
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data. 
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)

 
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine. 
 
 
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website 
리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.28 17:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 00:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 00:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 04:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 04:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
GoldWinstreak EA
월별 30 USD
109%
0
0
USD
6.9K
USD
16
100%
65
96%
1%
4.54
50.57
USD
9%
1:200
