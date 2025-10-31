- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
65
이익 거래:
63 (96.92%)
손실 거래:
2 (3.08%)
최고의 거래:
362.08 USD
최악의 거래:
-680.55 USD
총 수익:
4 214.27 USD (12 100 pips)
총 손실:
-927.45 USD (1 849 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
53 (3 733.68 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3 733.68 USD (53)
샤프 비율:
0.51
거래 활동:
1.37%
최대 입금량:
4.66%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
3
평균 유지 시간:
9 분
회복 요인:
4.83
롱(주식매수):
44 (67.69%)
숏(주식차입매도):
21 (32.31%)
수익 요인:
4.54
기대수익:
50.57 USD
평균 이익:
66.89 USD
평균 손실:
-463.73 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-680.55 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-680.55 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
10.63%
연간 예측:
129.02%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
15.26 USD
최대한의:
680.55 USD (10.13%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.24% (680.55 USD)
자본금별:
6.65% (423.00 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|65
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +362.08 USD
최악의 거래: -681 USD
연속 최대 이익: 53
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +3 733.68 USD
연속 최대 손실: -680.55 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD)
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions.
💡 The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods.
🧠 Strategy Overview:
• Breakout entries
• Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP)
• Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection
• No martingale, grid, or averaging methods
📊 Real & Transparent Performance
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation.
⚙️ Key Advantages:
• Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD)
• Designed for long-term market adaptability
• Controlled drawdown and consistent logic
• Emotion-free automated decision-making
🚀 Mission:
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades.
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification.
Note : I’ve tested several brokers, both through backtesting and forward testing, and this is the only broker where the forward results consistently match the backtest data.
Broker i use 👇👇👇 (MRG Maxrich)
You are free to try any broker you prefer, but I strongly recommend registering through my affiliate link and using the same broker I use to ensure your results are as close as possible to mine.
📊 You can check My Other Portfolio on My Tiktok Account @TheIndependentTrader or klik my website
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
109%
0
0
USD
USD
6.9K
USD
USD
16
100%
65
96%
1%
4.54
50.57
USD
USD
9%
1:200