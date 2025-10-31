SegnaliSezioni
Arief Budiman

GoldWinstreak EA

Arief Budiman
0 recensioni
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
27
Profit Trade:
26 (96.29%)
Loss Trade:
1 (3.70%)
Best Trade:
362.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-246.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 653.26 USD (5 619 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-246.90 USD (813 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (1 421.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 421.62 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.57
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
5.70
Long Trade:
18 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
9 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
6.70
Profitto previsto:
52.09 USD
Profitto medio:
63.59 USD
Perdita media:
-246.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-246.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-246.90 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
39.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
15.26 USD
Massimale:
246.90 USD (7.64%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 4.8K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +362.08 USD
Worst Trade: -247 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 421.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -246.90 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
193 più
The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods. 

🧠 Strategy Overview: 
• Breakout entries 
• Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP) 
• Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection 
• No martingale, grid, or averaging methods 
• Single entry per day

📊 Real & Transparent Performance 
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation. 

⚙️ Key Advantages: 
• Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) 
• Designed for long-term market adaptability 
• Controlled drawdown and consistent logic 
• Emotion-free automated decision-making 

🚀 Mission: 
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades. 

📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.31 04:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 04:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
