- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
27
Profit Trade:
26 (96.29%)
Loss Trade:
1 (3.70%)
Best Trade:
362.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-246.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 653.26 USD (5 619 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-246.90 USD (813 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (1 421.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 421.62 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.57
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
5.70
Long Trade:
18 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
9 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
6.70
Profitto previsto:
52.09 USD
Profitto medio:
63.59 USD
Perdita media:
-246.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-246.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-246.90 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
39.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
15.26 USD
Massimale:
246.90 USD (7.64%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +362.08 USD
Worst Trade: -247 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 421.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -246.90 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
The Expert Advisor (EA) has been backtested over 15 years of historical data, covering different market phases — from high volatility to range-bound periods.
🧠 Strategy Overview:
• Breakout entries
• Strict risk management (fixed SL and TP)
• Dynamic trailing stop for profit protection
• No martingale, grid, or averaging methods
📊 Real & Transparent Performance
All trading activities are executed on a real account, fully verified on the MQL5 platform. The trading results reflect actual performance without any data manipulation.
⚙️ Key Advantages:
• Optimized specifically for Gold (XAU/USD)
• Designed for long-term market adaptability
• Controlled drawdown and consistent logic
• Emotion-free automated decision-making
🚀 Mission:
To provide a transparent and data-verified trading signal that allows investors to benefit from algorithmic trading without managing manual trades.
📩 Feel free to contact me for more details about the EA’s logic, backtest reports, or live performance verification.
